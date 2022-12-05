Fidelity Sports Group Announces the 3rd Annual PXG College Golf Showcase at Scottsdale National

Top-Ranked College Players and Celebrities to Raise $1 Million for Military Foundations

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (PRWEB) December 05, 2022

Fidelity Sports Group, PXG, and Scottsdale National Golf Club are set to host and televise the third annual PXG College Golf Showcase at Scottsdale National in Scottsdale, Arizona. The event will premiere on Wednesday, December 14th, from 7 PM to 9 PM eastern on GOLF Channel. The show will also be re-aired multiple times on GOLF Channel in December 2022 and January 2023.

The College Golf Showcase will feature six top collegiate golfers, four males and two females, along with two playing team captains, Pro Football Hall of Fame members Jerome Bettis and Brian Urlacher, in an exhibition shootout. During the 18-hole competition, the telecast will raise awareness and critical funds for the Semper Fi & America's Fund and Mount Sinai Hospital's Center for Psychedelic Psychotherapy and Trauma Research.

The 2022 PXG College Golf Showcase at Scottsdale National will feature female golfers Rachel Kuehn (Wake Forest) and Erica Shepherd (Duke), and male college golfers Bryce Lewis (Tennessee), Patrick Welch (Oklahoma), Reid Davenport (Vanderbilt) and Max Moldovan (Ohio State). Each player will have his or her program's coach as caddie during the event.

Participants will be split into two four-person teams, Team Semper Fi and Team Mount Sinai, which will each be comprised of two male college golfers, one female college golfer and their celebrity team captain. The teams will go head-to-head in a skins shootout with a new format every six holes, including scramble, team aggregate, and alternate shot. The purse of $1,000,000 will be spread across the 18 holes of Scottsdale National's distinctive Other Course. The group will play as a walking eightsome with caddies.

"We are very excited to continue this unique event with PXG and Scottsdale National Golf Club. The updated format is going to further spotlight these great college athletes who, in the very near future, will be competing on the PGA and LPGA Tours," said Drew Carr of Fidelity Sports Group. "2022 is the third year of the event since our launch during COVID and to have helped distribute a total of three-million dollars to veteran-focused foundations while also uplifting the profile of college golf's best players, coaches and programs is an accomplishment we are all very proud of and an endeavor we plan to continue for many years to come."

Scottsdale National Golf Club will serve as the host location for the PXG College Golf Showcase. Unlike many private clubs, Scottsdale National is not part of a master-planned residential development – it is pure golf, with unending views of pristine desert landscape surrounded on three sides by the McDowell Sonoran Preserve. Owned by Bob Parsons, an American entrepreneur, philanthropist, and the founder of PXG, and his wife, Renee, president and executive creative director of PXG Apparel, the exclusive 45-hole private club presents an intimate and fun setting for this exhibition.

"We are pleased and proud to provide Scottsdale National as the setting for the PXG College Golf Showcase," said Scottsdale National and PXG Founder Bob Parsons. "We believe unique playing opportunities like this will only help these young athletes hone their skills and increase their confidence as they look to play professional golf. And, we hope that the format of this event is a good reminder to get out there and have fun on the course."

The broadcast team for the made-for-TV event includes Lauren Thompson, Arron Oberholser, Travis Fulton, and Will Haskett. The TV production is led by Sushi Grade Media, Ryan Griffiths, and Aaron Bearden.

GOLF Channel is the television home for college golf. Following its announcement in 2013 as the exclusive television provider of the NCAA Golf Championships, GOLF Channel has provided live coverage of the men's NCAA championships since 2014 and the women's NCAA championships since 2015, which now are hosted at the same venue in consecutive weeks. The College Golf Showcase can be found on Twitter and Instagram @cgolfshowcase.

ABOUT PARSONS XTREME GOLF

Founded by entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product – from golf clubs to sport fashion apparel – should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve your performance. And every moment of impact should elevate your enjoyment.

Today, PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, as well as high-performance, sport fashion apparel and accessories.

PXG's professional staff includes Jason Kokrak, Joel Dahmen, Zach Johnson, Paul Barjon, Nicolas Echavarria, Michael Gligic, James Hahn, Jim Herman, Sung Kang, David Lipsky, Luke List, Justin Lower, Henrik Norlander, Seth Reeves, Kyle Stanley, Hudson Swafford, Cameron Tringale, Kyle Westmoreland, Celine Boutier, Austin Ernst, Mina Harigae, Vivian Hou, Yu-Sang Hou, Megan Khang, Christina Kim, Gina Kim, Katherine Kirk, Brittany Lang, Gerina Mendoza, Ryann O'Toole, Jennifer Song, and Mariah Stackhouse.

ABOUT SCOTTSDALE NATIONAL

An exclusive, members-only oasis in the Sonoran Desert, Scottsdale National Golf Club presents golf the way it should be played. No tee times required. Wide open fairways across forty-five holes with no homes lining the courses. Supported by two distinctive clubhouses with stunning views and unexpected amenities. Fifteen luxurious member Villas with sixty tastefully appointed rooms, surrounded by three million acres of government-protected desert land in the center of magnificent vistas. And just one rule, established by club owners Bob and Renee Parsons, "No member shall ever impinge upon another member's enjoyment of the club."

ABOUT FIDELITY SPORTS GROUP

Fidelity Sports Group is an entrepreneur-spirited sports marketing and management agency dedicated to serving athletes, personalities, and brands. FSG has represented and managed iconic figures across the PGA TOUR, NFL, MLB, and Action Sports. FSG created the PXG College Golf Showcase brand in 2020. The firm is operated by principals David Moorman and Drew Carr.

