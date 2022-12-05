/R E P E A T -- MEDIA INVITATION - Presentation of the Order of the White Rose Scholarship/

MONTREAL, Nov. 29, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Maud Cohen, President of Polytechnique Montréal, and Michèle Prévost, Chair of the Order of the White Rose Selection Jury and Full Professor, invite the media to attend the 8th Edition of the Order of the White Rose Scholarship Ceremony, which will take place on December 5, 2022, at 11 a.m., in the Rolland Gallery, on the 6th floor of Polytechnique's main building.

The speakers in attendance will include Pascale Déry, Minister of Higher Education and Member of Parliament for Repentigny, Maud Cohen, Michèle Prévost, and Nathalie Provost, who was injured during the events of December 6, 1989 and is the godmother of the scholarship.

A $30,000 scholarship will be awarded to an outstanding female Canadian engineering student who hopes to pursue graduate studies at the university of her choice, in Canada or elsewhere in the world.

At Polytechnique, white roses have become a symbol of commemoration of the December 6, 1989 anti-feminist attack that claimed the lives of 14 women and injured several others. Established in 2014, the Order of the White Rose is a forward-looking initiative that aims to promote peace and healing in the wake of this tragic event.

KEY INFORMATION









Date: Monday, December 5







Time: 10:45 am - Welcome









11:00 am - Ceremony begins









11:45 am - Ceremony ends







Location: Rolland Gallery, 6th floor of Polytechnique's main building

COMMENTS:

Media representatives may use the visitor parking in the Lassonde Buildings. Courtesy tickets will be provided at the reception desk. Live broadcast vehicles can park near the commemorative plaque.

The ceremony will be live-streamed on Polytechnique's social networks: YouTube , LinkedIn and Facebook.

Information about other commemorative activities related to December 6, 1989 :

: Order of the White Rose website: https://www.polymtl.ca/ordreroseblanche

