Endurance Confirms Additional Mineralized Feeder Structures with Highlights of 7.31 Gpt Gold over 11.6 m including 11.66 Gpt Gold over 6.2 m

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2022) - Endurance Gold Corporation EDG ENDGF 3EG (the "Company") is pleased to report additional assay results from the recently completed diamond drilling program on its Reliance Gold Property (the "Property") in southern British Columbia. The road accessible property is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold.

Assay results reported are from two (2) diamond drill holes completed in the central part of Eagle Area testing the Eagle South Feeder Zone. Highlights of the drilling results include:

DDH22-045 returned 7.31 grams per tonne ("gpt") gold over 11.6 m including 11.66 gpt gold over 6.2 metres ("m") from the 020 Target of the Eagle South Feeder Zone. The intersection is a 60 m step-out from hole DDH21-020 which previously reported 15.7 gpt gold over 24.8 m ( see News Release January 12, 2022 ) , and a 45 m step-out from hole RC22-062 which reported 6.64 gpt gold over 30.48 m ( see News Release June 6, 2022 ).

. DDH22-045 also returned 2.87 gpt gold over 8.3 m and 2.70 gpt gold over 8.3 m from the contact zones of the Eagle South 037 Vein . These intersections are a 55 m step-out from hole DDH22-025 where the 037 Vein returned 3.94 gpt gold over 7.2 m ( see News Release August 8, 2022 ).

The primary objectives of the 2022 drilling program are to extend the strike of the mineralized system and to test the extent of mineralized feeder structures associated with the shallow-dipping, near-surface Eagle Zone. In 2022, a total of thirty-eight (38) diamond drill holes for 8,274 m and thirty-three (33) reverse circulation holes for 2,455 m were completed. Assays are still pending for fourteen (14) diamond drill holes.

As reported in August, drilling within the Eagle South Feeder Zone has identified multiple quartz vein zones with estimated horizonal widths ranging from 5 to 52 m. The most significant veins with associated mineralization to date are the 024, 037, and 027 Veins. These quartz veins exhibit a pervasive crackle breccia texture with gold-arsenopyrite mineralization concentrated in more intense cataclastite brecciation along the quartz vein margins.

The Eagle South Feeder Zone is bound by the shallower dipping Eagle Zone to the northeast and the steeply dipping Royal Shear Fault to the southwest. The area of deformation related to this target area is open along strike and to depth below the southwest dipping Royal Shear Fault. As reported previously, significant gold intersections have been reported over 400 m of this Eagle South Feeder Zone an area of brittle-ductile deformation, strong pervasive ankerite-sericite alteration, and multiple brecciated quartz veins. Figures 2, 3, and 4 are photos of the gold-bearing breccia.

Assay results are pending on drill holes DDH22-047 to DDH22-060. Results from these remaining fourteen (14) drill holes and other program updates will be reported through year-end and into the New Year. Two (2) of the drill holes tested the northern strike extensions of the Imperial Zone.

The location of the thirty-six (36) Eagle Area diamond drill holes completed in 2022 is shown in Figure 1. The 2022 diamond drill assay results reported in this release and year to date are summarized in Table 1 and Table 2 below. A schematic geological interpretation of the Eagle Area is available on the Company website in the maps section. The complete tabulation of previous RC and 2021 diamond drill results are summarized on the Company website.

Endurance Gold Corporation is a company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties with the potential to develop world-class deposits.

Diamond drill core was logged and evaluated on the Property and samples designated for collection under the supervision of a geologist at the property. Drilling was completed with NQ size tools capable of collecting 4.76 centimetre diameter core. Drill core was cut using a diamond saw with one half of the core sent for analysis and the remaining kept for future studies. Sample intervals were typically 2 metre core length and intervals were shortened for lithology or alteration changes. All drill core samples have been submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory, where they are crushed to 70% <2 mm then up to 250 gram pulverized to <75 microns. Samples are then submitted for four-acid digestion and analyzed for 48 element ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and gold 30g FA ICP-AES finish (AU-ICP21). Over limit samples returning greater than 10 parts per million ("ppm") gold are re-analyzed by Au-GRA21 methodology and over limit antimony returning greater than 10,000 ppm Sb are re-analyzed by Sb-AA08 methodology. Endurance Gold monitors QA/QC by inserting blanks, certified standards and pulp duplicates into the sample stream. The 2022 work program is supervised by Darren O'Brien, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration for the Company and the qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. O'Brien has reviewed and approved this news release.

Table 1: 2022 Diamond Drilling - Significant Intersection Results Reported on December 5, 2022

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/146740_29a28f1214ef987d_002full.jpg

Figure 1: Eagle Zone and Eagle South Feeder Zone - 2022 Diamond Drill Hole Locations

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/146740_29a28f1214ef987d_003full.jpg

Figure 2: DDH22-045@38.3 m - Altered Quartz Vein & Volcanic Fragment Breccia - in 17.75 gpt Au/1.25 m

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/146740_29a28f1214ef987d_004full.jpg

Figure 3: DDH22-045@39 m - Quartz & Lithic Coxcomb Quartz Breccia - in 17.75 gpt Au/1.25 m

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/146740_29a28f1214ef987d_005full.jpg

Figure 4: DDH22-045@116.35 m - Quartz & Ankerite Vein Fragment Breccia near "037 Vein" - in 2.87 gpt Au/2.0 m

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/146740_29a28f1214ef987d_006full.jpg

Table 2: 2022 Diamond Drilling - All Significant Gold Intersections

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/146740_29a28f1214ef987d_007full.jpg

