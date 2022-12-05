FuelPositive Announces Darrell Brown as Indigenous Clean Energy Advisor

TORONTO, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelPositive Corporation (TSX.V: NHHH) NHHHF ("FuelPositive" or the "Company") is today announcing the appointment of Darrell Brown as its new Indigenous Clean Energy Advisor. He will guide FuelPositive in connecting with Indigenous communities, partnering to advance clean energy solutions and food/health security.



"We share with Darrell a deep conviction that our natural world needs immediate attention and protection from fossil fuel emissions and other carbon-intensive energy consumption. Reducing these dependencies is essential, and moving towards cleaner energy sources is key. With his guidance, we hope to learn from and partner with Indigenous leaders and communities and, together, address unsustainable and polluting energy production and supply chains. We look forward to walking this path together," said Luna Clifford, Director of Strategic Partnerships and Alliances at FuelPositive.

"FuelPositive's innovative, environmentally sound, on-site production of Green Ammonia for multiple uses aligns perfectly with my belief in renewable and sustainable energy systems. I am proud to work alongside the FuelPositive team to build lasting, mutually beneficial partnerships with Indigenous Nations and Communities," stated Darrell Brown, President of Kisik Clean Energy.

"Decentralized solutions can greatly benefit autonomous remote communities by supporting Indigenous ownership with durable solutions. We believe our community-based, onsite, containerized Green Ammonia production systems have the potential to empower Rural, Remote and Northern communities by contributing to their fertilizer, fuel and energy independence," added Ian Clifford, CEO and Board Chair at FuelPositive.

Darrell Brown is a Cree business owner based in Winnipeg, MB. Darrell is the President of Kisik Clean Energy . He is a 2004 founding member and current chair of the Aboriginal Chamber of Commerce in Manitoba. Darrell has extensive experience in International Business, Indigenous Leadership and Governance and has completed the ICE ( Indigenous Clean Energy ) 20/20 Catalyst program focusing on the Indigenous Renewable Energy Sector. Darrell is Chair of the Indigenous Clean Energy (ICE) Social Enterprise Board of Directors. ICE aims to accelerate First Nations, Inuit and Métis participation in clean energy projects and supports Indigenous communities to be clean energy change agents through capacity-building, skills development, career training and mentorship.

About FuelPositive

FuelPositive is a Canadian technology company committed to providing commercially viable and sustainable, "cradle to cradle" clean technology solutions, including an on-farm/onsite, containerized Green Ammonia (NH3) production system that eliminates carbon emissions from the production of Green Ammonia. By focusing on technologies that are clean, sustainable, economically advantageous and realizable, the Company aims to help change the course of climate change, addressing unsustainable agricultural practices through innovative technology and practical solutions that can be implemented now.



The FuelPositive on-farm/onsite, containerized Green Ammonia production system is designed to produce pure, anhydrous ammonia for multiple applications, including fertilizer for farming, fuel for grain drying and internal combustion engines, a practical alternative for fuel cells and a solution for grid storage. Green Ammonia is also considered a key enabler of the hydrogen economy.



FuelPositive systems are designed to provide for Green Ammonia production on-farm/onsite, where and when needed. This eliminates wildly fluctuating supply chains and offers end-users clean fertilizer, energy and supply security while eliminating carbon emissions from the production process. The first customers will be farmers. Farmers use 80% of the traditional ammonia produced today as fertilizer.



The Company began accepting pre-sale inquiries in August 2022. See pre-sale details here: https://fuelpositive.com/pre-sales/ .



