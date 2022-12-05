Royist x Weng Contemporary, a unique collaboration in the art space

Royist announces an exciting new partnership with Swiss gallery, Weng Contemporary, specialising in limited fine art editions.

LONDON, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A prominent fixture in the world of ultra-high-net-worth concierge services, Royist is synonymous with luxury asset sourcing, lifestyle management services, and unforgettable experiences. Now the London-based concierge has announced a unique collaboration with Weng Contemporary for its wide global network of art enthusiasts.

Weng Contemporary is a Switzerland based online gallery specialising in prime art editions by leading contemporary artists including Andy Warhol, Jeff Koons, Damien Hirst and Tracy Emin to name a few. This exciting new partnership between Royist and Weng Contemporary facilitates the high-end art collecting experience of limited-edition works by contemporary artists for the global Royist audience.

During times of global economic volatility, art is seen as a more stable area in which to invest. What makes the offering all the more appealing is the collaboration will mean that Royist members and subscribers can benefit from unique advantages. For a limited period, they will have access to a curated selection of pieces by leading contemporary artists from Weng Contemporary's vast inventory. They can also benefit from preferential prices within the selection, early bird access to Weng Contemporary's latest releases, and to free international shipping on all orders out of the collection. Royist members and subscribers can also enjoy the tailored advisory and market guidance from a team of art market experts, which is an asset in helping to build a private collection. Personal advisors are able to assist in English, Italian, French, Russian and German.

Another area members and subscribers can benefit from this collaboration is in interior decorating. Finding the right pieces for a space can sometimes be daunting when trying to balance everything from aesthetic and creative considerations alongside other factors such as the long-term financial advantages of investing in a given piece. Having worked with renowned interior designers, hoteliers, yacht clubs, and event agencies, Weng Contemporary experts are on hand for Royist members and subscribers to help curate and select art. The team are happy to help navigate the process and find the perfect pieces for any given space.

The global Royist audience has a keen interest in contemporary art so the collaboration between the Royist and Weng Contemporary was inevitable, given the latter's long-standing partnership with artists and producers guarantees authenticity, provenance tracking, quality and conditions reports for all limited-edition pieces.

The limited-edition pieces available include everything from prints to sculptures and photographs:

Prints: the most common types of printmaking are lithographs, etchings, screen prints, woodcuts and silkscreen)

Sculptures: Sculptures can be made of different materials such as glass, aluminium, porcelain, crystal etc.

Photographs: Photographs can be printed using various techniques such as C-Print, Giclée print, Inkjet Print, Gelatin Silverprint etc.

Royist and Weng Contemporary are thrilled to make the process of obtaining limited fine art editions more seamless and rewarding than ever before, and are on hand to provide comprehensive guidance.

For more information on this exciting collaboration, please visit http://www.royist.com

