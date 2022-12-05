Submit Release
News Search

There were 984 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 314,028 in the last 365 days.

China Overtakes USA in Robot Density – IFR Reports

China's massive investment in industrial robotics has put the country in the top ranking of robot density, surpassing the United States for the first time. The number of operational industrial robots relative to the number of workers hit 322 units per 10,000 employees in the manufacturing industry. Today, China ranks in fifth place. The world's top 5 most automated countries in manufacturing 2021 are: South Korea, Singapore, Japan, Germany and China. This is according to the World Robotics 2022 report, presented by the International Federation of Robotics (IFR).

"Robot density is a key indicator of automation adoption in the manufacturing industry around the world," says Marina Bill, President of the International Federation of Robotics. "The new average of global robot density in the manufacturing industry surged to 141 robots per 10,000 employees – more than double the number six years ago. China's rapid growth shows the power of its investment so far, but it still has much opportunity to automate."

Robot density by region

Asia's average robot density surged by 18% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) since 2016 to 156 units per 10,000 employees in 2021. The European robot density had been growing by 8% (CAGR) in the same period of time reaching 129 units. In the Americas it was 117 robots – plus 8% (CAGR).

Top countries

The Republic of Korea hit an all-time high of 1,000 industrial robots per 10,000 employees in 2021. This is more than three times the number reached in China and makes the country number one worldwide.

Singapore takes second place with a rate of 670 robots per 10,000 employees in 2021.

There is a remarkable gap to Japan (399 robots per 10,000 employees) which ranks third. Japan's robot density had grown by 6% on average each year since 2016. Germany in fourth place (397 units) is the largest robot market in Europe.

China is by far the fastest growing robot market in the world. The country has the highest number of annual installations, and since 2016 it has each year had the largest operational stock of robots.

United States

Robot density in the United States rose from 255 units in 2020 to 274 units in 2021. The country ranks ninth in the world, down from seventh.

FULL TEXT: https://ifr.org/ifr-press-releases/

IFR Video: https://youtu.be/_lHq8BY_Lt0

About IFR
www.ifr.org

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005214/en/

You just read:

China Overtakes USA in Robot Density – IFR Reports

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.