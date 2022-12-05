Electronic Design Automation Market Share to Reach USD 28.27 Billion by 2027

Electronic Design Automation Market to Grow at a CAGR of 12% by 2027

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electronic design automation software comprises of multiple tools and applications. Integrating these tools according to the customers’ demand sometimes becomes a complicated job. The complex requirements of the end-users regarding highly stable and accurate product positioning is addressed with the help of EDA. Rising complexities and cost challenges faced by the industries for implementation of expensive complex designs is key influencer driving the demand of EDA.

Get Sample Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100001022

Market Size Value in - US$ 10.31 Billion in 2018

Market Size Value by - US$ 28.27 Billion by 2027

Growth rate - CAGR of 12.0% from 2019-2027

Forecast Period - 2019-2027

Base Year - 2018

No. of Pages - 150

No. of Tables - 42

No. of Charts & Figures - 57

Historical data available - Yes

Segments covered - Type and Application

Regional scope - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America

Country scope - US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage - Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Strategic Insights:

Few of the recent strategies by some of the players in electronic design automation market landscape are listed below:

2018: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. announced a strategic partnership with Green Hills Software to accelerate embedded safety and security. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. invested $150 million that is about 16% ownership interest in GreenHill.

2018: Keysight technologies was selected by ON Semiconductor for as an EDA partner for delivering a design solution for power devices that is expected to increase reliability and accelerate time-to-market.

2018: Synopsys, Inc. and Siemens AG announced a collaboration for wide range of EDA projects. Additionally, the Siemens and Synopsys settled all outstanding patent litigation between Synopsys and Mentor Graphics.

Speak to Research Expert at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPTE100001022?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10051

In 2018, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share in the electronic design automation market. The major reason for this is the huge electronics and semiconductor hub in China coupled with the large population density of the region. Also China accounts for the largest shipments for semiconductors across the world, the new market initiatives and strategic partnerships are expected to continue during the forecast period, contributing to high growth of electronic design automation market in the region.

Europe is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. Europe being a technologically advanced region, bags immense investment opportunities. Further, the growth in innovation and research on electronic devices in Europe is projected to remarkably contribute towards the growth of EDA market during the forecast period. Further, robust automotive industry and ongoing technological developments is opportunistic for the market in the region.

Rising complexities and cost challenges faced by the industries for implementation of expensive complex designs is key influencer driving the demand of advanced EDA (Electronic Design Automation) tools. The EDA software are specifically designed for electronic systems that includes printed circuit boards and integrated circuits. The tools offered by this software function collaboratively in a design flow, which is further used by the chip designers for designing an analysis of entire semiconductor chips. As the modern semiconductor chips comprises of myriad components and complex designs, the EDA tools have become an essential for the designers.

The market in the recent years witnessed several partnerships amid end-user industries. The trail of partnerships in the EDA software market in past few years has therefore paved the growth opportunity for market. For instance in November 2018, Keysight Technologies, Inc. partnered with ON semiconductor for facilitating EDA services in order to empower its devices. Furthermore, in June 2018 Siemens had announced its partnership with Synopsys, Inc. on a wide range of electronic design automation (EDA) product interoperability projects for the benefit of their mutual customers. The collaboration spans a number of EDA domains from design to verification.

Buy Complete Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100001022

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/electronic-design-automation-market