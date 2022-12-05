Healthcare Virtual Assistants in North America Market Size to Reach US$ 2,008.8 Million by 2028, At a CAGR of 33.6%

North America Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 📝 [172 + Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Coherent Market Insights, the demand analysis of North America Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market size & share revenue was valued at around US$ 266.7 Million in 2021 and is estimated to grow about US$ 2,008.8 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 33.6% between 2022 and 2028.

A Healthcare Virtual Assistant (HVA) is a medical practice's virtual receptionist who handles patient communications, answers queries and chat messages, and acts as a virtual receptionist. In-house workers can focus on more vital activities with the help of healthcare virtual assistants, and virtual health assistants can operate as additional hands-on employees in a medical practise. Healthcare providers can improve patient happiness and their bottom line by employing HVAs.

⏩ Major Key players in this Market:

• Nuance Communications, Inc.,

• Amazon.com,

• Verint Systems, Inc,

• Microsoft Corporation,

• EGAIN CORPORATION,

• Infermedica, CSS Corp.,

• Kognito

• True Image Interactive Inc

⏩ North America Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market Segmentation:

By Components:

• Speech Recognition

• Text-to-Speech

• Voice Recognition

⏩ Market Scope & Trends:

The report provides comprehensive market insights for industry stakeholders, including an explanation of complicated market data in simple language, the industry’s history and present situation, as well as expected market size and trends. The research investigates all industry categories, with an emphasis on key companies such as market leaders, followers, and new entrants. The paper includes a full PESTLE analysis for each country. A thorough picture of the competitive landscape of major competitors in the Global North America Healthcare Virtual Assistants market by goods and services, revenue, financial situation, portfolio, growth plans, and geographical presence makes the study an investor’s guide.

