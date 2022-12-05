Wave Energy market Share Worth US $124.9 million by 2026 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Wave Energy market size is forecast to reach $124.9 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2021 to 2026. Factors including advancements towards oscillating water column, oscillating body converters and overtopping converters, growing initiatives towards reducing dependency on fossil fuels for meeting zero emission targets, shift towards promoting ocean energy and others have been attributing to the market growth. In addition, rising infrastructural projects related to hydropower generation along with the growth of governmental regulatory frameworks, investments or initiatives towards promoting renewable energy transition can further drive the market growth forward. Rapid commercialization of energy converter devices, growing demand for electricity generated from marine environments along with abundant availability of wave energy will also help in propelling its market demands in the long run.

Key Takeaways

1. Wave Energy for power generation application is analyzed to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period 2021-2026, due to growing emphasis on reducing harmful CO2 emissions within power generation industries, rise in electricity consumption and others.

2. Europe wave energy market held the largest share in 2020, owing to various factors including rising establishment of wave energy projects, governmental support to drive renewable energy transitions and so on.

3. Rise in governmental regulatory frameworks, investments or initiatives towards promoting renewable energy transition along with increased growth in hydro power generation projects is analyzed to significantly drive the global wave energy market during 2021-2026.

Segment Analysis:

Wave Energy Market Segment Analysis- By Location of Deployment: Based on the location of deployment, Near Shore segment is analyzed to grow with the highest CAGR of 11.3% in the global wave energy market during the forecast period 2021-2026. Since the gross, as well as exploitable wave energy resources, is smaller for near shore locations, compared to offshore, they have been gaining wide popularity. Deployment of wave energy sources or power generation from sea waves, helps in refracting the incident waves coming from more concentrated directions, along with breaking down the largest waves while limiting power density as well as its destructiveness. This in turn, acts as a major factor attributing to the market growth. Adoption of wave power converters have been significantly getting impacted overtime for the near shore regions, owing to the growing need for improving near shore coastal sites, along with shift towards alternatives other than tidal energy generated in onshore or offshore locations. Within these locations, wave energy devices can be easily connected with the seafloor, offering a suitable fixed basis, against which an oscillating body functions.

Wave Energy Market Segment Analysis- By Application: Power Generation application is analyzed to witness the fastest growth in the global wave energy market with a CAGR of 13.5% during 2021-2026. Factors including growing shift towards adoption of renewable energy sources for meeting industrial power requirements, increasing emphasis on reducing harmful CO2 emissions within the power generation industries, and so on have been attributing to the market growth. Since wave energy had emerged as one of the most efficient renewable energy source overtime, its utilization for serving abundant electricity demands across major industries be it power plants, oil & gas, chemicals & petrochemicals, manufacturing and others have been also impacted significantly. In addition, governmental efforts towards reducing dependency on power generation through fossil fuels, shift towards increasing hydro power capacities within power generation firms along with research works on harnessing wave energy more efficiently for electricity generation can be considered vital for boosting the market growth overtime. In April 2021, JSW Energy had revealed about the approval from Central Electricity Authority, India regarding the uprating of its Karcham Wangtoo hydro power plant from 1000 MW to 1091 MW, enhancing power generation capacity.

Wave Energy Market Segment Analysis- By Geography: Europe region had dominated the global wave energy market in 2020, with a share of around 38% and is also anticipated to have a significant growth during the forecast period 2021-2026. Factors including government policies, mandates or legislations supporting development or commercialization of wave energy, rise in establishment of wave energy projects and so on attributes to the market growth. Growing installations regarding wave energy, rising capacity targets for ocean energy technology, as well as increased shift towards clean energy power can also drive the market growth. According to European Commission, under its EU draft strategy, ocean energy technologies including wave and tidal are anticipated to make a significant contribution to the Europe’s energy systems as well as industry by 2030.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Wave Energy Industry are:

1. Eco Wave Power

2. Carnegie Clean Energy

3. SINN Power

4. CorPower

5. Ocean Power Technology

