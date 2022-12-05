Else Continues Strong Retailer Growth in Southern California in the Second Half of 2022

120% retail growth with the addition of 150 new stores in Southern California.

Over 200 pediatricians and healthcare professionals working with Else in the region in the past 2 years through the local field reps’ team, helping Else for even stronger growth into 2023.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. ( BABY ) ( BABYF ) ( 0YL.F ) ("Else" or the "Company"), announces the addition of 150 retailers, more than doubling the number of retail stores selling Else Nutrition products in Southern California in the second half of 2022. The increase comes with the addition of regional retail partners such as Gelson’s and additional stores from CVS Pharmacy and Walmart.

“The demand for Else Nutrition products from mothers in Southern California continues to grow, and we are proud to add to our retail availability by more than 100% over the past months,” said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO, and Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. “We continue to expect strong growth for the remainder of the year and into 2023 thanks to the hard work done by the Retail and Field teams throughout the past year.”

In addition to retail expansion, Else Nutrition has focused on working directly with Pediatricians and Healthcare Professionals to educate them about Else products and their benefits for babies and toddlers. The joint strategy of HCP focus, retailer growth, and consumer awareness is helping drive growth in California.

“Parents are seeking advice from their healthcare professional as they become aware of Else Nutrition products and their benefits. As a result, Else has received a continued increase in interest from healthcare professionals in California,” added Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO, and Co-Founder of Else Nutrition.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. is a food and nutrition company in the international expansion stage focused on developing innovative, clean, and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at Milan's Global Food Innovation Summit. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly- traded company, listed on TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the OTCQX board in the US under the trading symbol BABYF and the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Since launching its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, made of whole foods, almonds, buckwheat, and tapioca, the brand has received thousands of powerful testimonials and reviews from parents and gained national retailer support from Sprouts Farmers Market, and achieved rapid sales growth. Else became the #1 Best Seller on Amazon in the Fall of 2020 in the New Baby & Toddler Formula Category. It recently won the 'Best Dairy Alternative' Award 2021 at World Plant-Based Expo and was a Nexty Award Finalist at Expo West 2022 in the Plant-Based lifestyle category.

