India Geriatric Care Services Market Size to Grow US$ 42.2 Bn by 2028, At a CAGR of 7.0% | Emoha Elder, Antara Senior

India Geriatric Care Services Market

Increasing geriatric population and increasing range of services by geriatric care centers are some of the driving factors, which are expected to drive growth of the market. ” — Coherent Market Insights

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 📝 [170 + Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Coherent Market Insights, the demand analysis of India Geriatric Care Services Market size & share revenue was valued at around US$ 25.7 Million in 2021 and is estimated to grow about US$ 42.2 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 7.0% between 2022 and 2028.

Report Overview:

Geriatrics is a branch of social science or medicine concerned with the health of the elderly. This aids in the improvement of ageing health and also avoids the spread of diseases associated with age. Geriatric care can involve medical and personal care services, and the elderly can get healthcare at home, nursing homes, psychiatric institutions, or hospitals. Physical therapy, IV treatment, occupational therapy, and dialysis are among the therapies available to the aged population. Non-medical geriatric care services include social care, driving, fall prevention, and driving, among other things.

⏩ Market Drivers:

Rise in geriatric population of India is estimated to fuel the growth of the India geriatric care services market during the forecast period. For instance, NCP (National Commission on Population) constituted a technical Group for carrying out population projections for the time period of 2011-2026 with a mandatory condition of reviewing the methodologies of population projections that have been adopted in the past and this committee will also be responsible for making fresh projections till the year 2036. The Technical Group stated that, on Population Projections for India and States 2011-2036, population of elderly in India in 2021 was around 138 million, consisting of 71million females and 67 million males. Furthermore, the Technical Group also mentioned that an increase in elderly population by 34 million was witnessed in 2021, in the Population Census 2011. The geriatric population is anticipated to rise by 56 million in 2031.

Moreover, rise in the number of services offered by geriatric care centers like doctor consultation, 24x7 service, and diagnostic services are expected to propel the growth of the India geriatric care services market during the forecast period. New initiatives like AntaraSeniorCare, Healthcare at Home and Nisarga Care offer a wide range of services at home, hence saving a cost for both customers and the providers. Owing to increase in competition, service providers are offering various services such as daycare services along with skilled nursing facilities for reaching out to the selected population.

⏩ Major Key players in this Market:

• Emoha Elder Care

• AntaraSeniorCare

• Nisarg Care

• Tata Trust

• Ashiana Housing Ltd.

• Heritage Eldercare Services Pvt. Ltd.

• ASLI (Association of Senior Living India)

• Nema Care

• Age Ventures India

• Piramal Swasthya

• Jeevan Suraksha

• Kriti Elder Care

⏩ India Geriatric Care Services Market Segmentation:

By Services:

In-Home Care

Hourly Adult Care

Hospice Care

Palliative Care

Assisted Living

Nursing Home

By Service Provider:

Public

Private

By Disease Indication:

Dementia

Parkinson’s Disease

Cancer

Stroke

Osteoarthritis

Others

