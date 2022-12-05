Industrial Automation Control Market Growth Size to Hit $324.6 Billion by 2027

Industrial Automation Control Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8% by 2027

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrial automation is defined as the use of control systems such as computers or robots, and use of information technologies for handling various processes and machineries in an industry to replace a human being and it is the second step beyond mechanization in the scope of industrialization. It helps to increase productivity, cost of operation and improves productivity which help in surging the growth of industrial automation control market. Real-time systems are expected to give way to complex adaptive systems and multi-processing which would add new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

Market Size Value in - US$ 158.5 Billion in 2018

Market Size Value by - US$ 324.6 Billion by 2027

Growth rate - CAGR of 8.0% from 2019-2027

Forecast Period - 2019-2027

Base Year - 2019

No. of Pages - 208

No. of Tables - 80

No. of Charts & Figures - 80

Historical data available - Yes

Segments covered - Solutions ; and End-User

Regional scope - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America

Country scope - US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage - Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Widespread Adoption of Industrial Automation in Diverse Industries:

The penetration of industrial automation is gaining pace in diverse industries other than automotive. In the recent past, the non-automotive industries were very underpenetrated in comparison to automotive industry. With the increasing functionality of equipment such as industrial robots, it is anticipated that the non-automotive industries will further accelerate the adoption of industrial automation. Apart from industries, the penetration is also increasing among countries. Developed markets including China, US and Japan has higher penetration however, there is still a lot of opportunity available for the industrial market to grow further even in the developed markets. The prospective for further installations is remarkable in many of these countries, particularly in non-automotive industry, but also in automotive industries in developing markets. This growth is attributed to the necessary modernization and transformation required in these markets. These statistics are promising for manufacturers as it signifies the huge scope for further increase in adoption. It is expected that the low penetration will propel considerable growth during the forecast period, as long as there is a considerable support from the government to the manufacturers.

Solution Segment Insights

Based on solution, the industrial automation control market is segmented into Distributed Control System (DCS), Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Programmable Logic Control System (PLC), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), and Others. Distributed Control System (DCS), is a type of system comprised of controllers, sensors, and associated computers which is distributed across a range of applications in industrial processes. All elements are intended to work for an objective such as process control, graphical display, data acquisition, and data storage. DCS is designed with a feature of diagnostic and redundancy capabilities to enhance control reliability and overall performance. DCS is majorly installed at large manufacturing plants like the petrochemical industry and other large, process control industries to direct all complex production processes.

Industry Vertical Segment Insights

Based on industry vertical, the industrial automation control market is bifurcated into automotive, electronics & semiconductor, food & beverage, metal & machinery, aerospace & defense and others. Automotive industry is one of a major client industrial automation into their production process. Automotive OEMs as well as parts manufacturers are extensively using industrial automation controls to help them in achieving the demand and maintain the product quality. Continuous surge in demand and mass production of automotive vehicles have further encouraged the adoption of automation into the production process. Adoption rate of industrial automation is high in North America and Europe owing to the high labor cost and low availability of labor. Also, the automotive industry in Asian countries such as Japan, Korea, and China highly depend upon automation technology to continue with manufacturing of automobile.

End User Insights

The industrial automation control market by end user is further segmented into process industry and discrete industry. Use of factory automation in the manufacturing process support a comprehensive range of industry verticals to make operations easy while optimizing productivity. Use of automation is gaining high momentum in both process and discrete industries, depending upon the usage of advanced technologies. Both the sector uses different technologies, solutions, and component to ensure proper implementation of industrial automation. Solutions such as SCADA, PLC, DCS, MES, PLM, and plant asset management as well as cybersecurity holds a distinct position in facilitating ease in the manufacturing process.

