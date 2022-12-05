Readymade Garment Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Readymade Garment Market size is estimated to reach $1,269.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Readymade garments are mass-generated, finished textile products of the clothing industry. Once the clothes arrive at a washing machine, the synthetic fabrics discharge very small strands termed microfibers. Tracksuits are finished in powerful fabric to bear the wear and tear of running and exercise. Typically, cardigans are open-fronted and possess buttons. Garments that are bound are rather thought-out as a gown. Readymade garments are categorized into outer clothing which involves workwear and uniforms, leisure wear and sportswear. The emerging establishment of antiviral fabrics is set to drive the Readymade Garment Market.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Readymade Garment Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific (Readymade Garment market share) accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the presence of top exporters of readymade garments including leisure wear and sportswear in the Asia-Pacific region.

2. Readymade Garment Market growth is being driven by the surging trend of fashion and its impact on buyers. However, the adverse influence on the atmosphere by the production of sportswear and leisure wear is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Readymade Garment Market.

3. Readymade Garment Market Detailed Analysis on the Strengths, Weaknesses and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market would be provided in the Readymade Garment Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Readymade Garment Market Segment Analysis - By Product Type : The Readymade Garment Market based on product type can be further segmented into Inner Clothing and Outer Clothing. The Outer Clothing Segment held the largest Readymade Garment market share in 2021.

Readymade Garment Market Segment Analysis - By Application : The Readymade Garment Market based on the application can be further segmented into Formal Wear, Sports Wear, Casual Wear, Safety Apparel and others.

Readymade Garment Market Segment Analysis - By Geography : Asia-Pacific (Readymade Garment Market) held the largest Readymade Garment market share of 37% in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the stable economic condition in the Asia-Pacific region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Readymade Garment Industry are -

1. Louis Vuitton Malletier SAS

2. Nike, Inc.

3. The Gap, Inc.

4. VF Corporation

5. Hennes & Mauritz AB

