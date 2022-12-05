EMU Organised Academic Award Ceremony for Successful Academicians

Organized by the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Rector’s Office, an Academic Award Ceremony has been held on Thursday, 1 December 2022 at 11:00 am at EMU Mustafa Afşin Ersoy Hall. EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın, Member of the Board of Trustees Ersun Kutup, Vice Rector for Academic Affairs Prof. Dr. Hasan Demirel, Vice Rector for Student Affairs Prof. Dr. Hüseyin Aktuğlu, Chair of the Research Advisory Board and Director of the Institute for Graduate Studies and Research Prof. Dr. Ali Hakan Ulusoy, Vice Chair of Research Advisory Board and Assistant Director of the Institute for Graduate Studies and Research Prof. Dr. Ahmet Rizaner and Assistant Director of the Institute for Graduate Studies and Research Prof. Dr. Kağan Günçe, faculty deans and academic staff members attended the event.

“Real Scientific Studies are Produced at EMU”

Delivering the opening speech of the ceremony, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın stated that he is extremely happy with the achievements and also noted that as a state university, EMU has the mission of conducting quality scientific studies as well as providing quality education. Underlining that real scientific studies are carried out at EMU, Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın said that unfortunately not every study in the field of higher education is like this. Stating that EMU should set an example as a state university as it carries out its scientific activities within the framework of real scientific studies, Prof. Dr. Hocanın noted that he is proud of all the faculty members. Pointing out that EMU's strongest point is its institutional structure as well as its wealth of human resources, Prof. Dr. Hocanın stated that the Board of Trustees and the Rector’s Office will continue to increase their support so that science can be produced even more at EMU. Congratulating all the academicians for their devoted work, Rector Prof. Dr. Hocanın wished them continued success.

Awards Presented to Academicians

After the opening address, the academicians who are entitled to receive an Academic Award for 2021 as a result of the evaluations made by the EMU Research Advisory Board, were presented with the 2021 Faculty/School Publication Achievement Awards, 2021 Research Incentive Awards and the Scientific Publication Citation Awards. During the ceremony, Academic Promotion Certificates were also presented to the academic staff who have been promoted to the title of Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Professor, faculty members who have been included in the Stanford University's World's Most Influential Academicians List, and thesis supervisors of the 2021-2022 Academic Year Spring Semester who have graduated students as of the summer term. Successful academicians received their awards and certificates from EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hocanın, Member of the Board of Trustees Ersun Kutup, Vice Rectors Prof. Dr. Hasan Demirel and Prof. Dr. Hüseyin Aktuğlu, Chair of the Research Advisory Board Prof. Dr. Ali Hakan Ulusoy and Vice Chair Prof. Dr. Ahmet Rizaner and Assistant Director of the Institute for Graduate Studies and Research Prof. Dr. Kağan Günçe.