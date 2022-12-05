EMU Mountaineering and Nature Sports Club Enjoying the Natural Beauties

Operating under the Social and Cultural Activities Directorate, Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Mountaineering and Nature Sports Club carried out the first nature walk of the 2022-2023 Academic Year in Girne Beşparmak Region. Students enjoyed the natural beauties of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) during the nature walk which attracted the participation of around 50 club members.

On the other hand, the Mountaineering and Nature Sports Club carried out advanced climbs with its experienced members and administrators during the past weeks. Refreshing their climbing skills after a long break, the team had pleasant hours during their climb to the Beşparmak Region. The Mountaineering and Outdoor Sports Club, one of the most popular Student Clubs with over 500 members amongst the Student Clubs operating under the Social and Cultural Activities Directorate, provides the opportunity to do nature sports such as hiking and climbing, accompanied by the natural beauties of the TRNC that can be visited in all seasons.