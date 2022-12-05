Beach Towels Market Revenue to Cross USD 707.15 Million by 2028, Says The Insight Partners

The Insight Partner logo 2022

Beach Towels Market is expected to reach US$ 707.15 Million by 2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global beach towels market is expected to reach at US$ 707.15 million by 2028. registering at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2028, according to a new research study conducted by The Insight Partners.

Over the decades, people’s lifestyle across the world has evolved dramatically. Due to hectic work schedules, people are increasingly focusing on reviving their mental health by visiting recreational destinations, including beaches. Apart from scenic beauty and fresh air, beaches are largely visited for experiencing various innovative recreational activities, thereby further adding to the popularity of beach vacations. As most of the beach activities involve water sports, beach towels become one the most essential commodity. Beach towels are bigger than regular bath towels and are generally made with recycled microfiber that doesn’t cling onto sand. These towels can be easily dusted after being placed on sand while partying at the beach. Beaches are thronged by people of all age groups not just for improving mental health but also physical fitness, as water sports help increase metabolism and burn calories. All these factors are boosting the beach towels market growth.

Dock & Bay Ltd, Snappy Towels Inc, Tofino Towel Co, Canningvale Australia Pty Ltd, Pendleton Woolen Mills Inc, Oasis Towels, Sandex Corp, Hatton Textiles International Ltd, Qihai Textile Co Ltd, Melody Blue LLC are among the major players operating in the global beach towels market. Market players are highly focused on developing high-quality and innovative product offerings to fulfill varied requirements of their customers.

Beach towels are of finer quality and often larger than regular towels as they are largely used to recline on the sand at the beach. These towels are typically used for sunbathing, relaxing on the sand, and drying off after swimming. Beach towels come in a variety of tones and hues. The growing inflow of tourists at beaches is one of the frequent yet important factors boosting the beach towel market growth.

The report includes the segmentation of the global beach towels market as follows:

The beach towels market, by type, is bifurcated into anti-microbial and regular. Based on material type, the market is segmented into cotton, polyester, microfiber, and others. The market, by distribution channel, is divided into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others. Based on geography, the market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. The market in North America is further segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The European market is subsegmented into Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Russia, and the Rest of Europe. The market in Asia Pacific is divided into China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. The market in the MEA is further segmented into South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the Rest of MEA. The market in South & Central America market is categories into Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South & Central America.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Beach Towels Market

Consumer goods is one of the industries that suffered serious disruptions due to disturbances in supply chains and shutdowns of production plants amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The shutdown of various banks, manufacturing plants, and factories in regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa had further ill effects on supply chains, manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales. Many businesses announced possible delays in product deliveries and slumps in their future sales. Irrespective of a decline in the demand for certain types of packaging, the need for packaging suitable for e-commerce shipments surged in 2020 and 2021. This can be attributed to a rise in the online purchase of consumer goods. With economies planning to revive their operations, the demand for beach towels is expected to surge in the coming years.

