Asia Pacific Silica Sand Market to Reach US$ 8.7 Billion by 2028, Spurred by Significant Growth in End Use Industries

The rising utilization of ordinary silica sand in glass making and sandblasting is primarily driving the Asia Pacific silica sand market.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled "Asia Pacific Silica Sand Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The Asia Pacific silica sand market size reached US$ 5.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7% during 2023-2028.

Year Considered to Estimate the Market Size:

Base Year of the Analysis: 2022

Historical Period: 2017-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Request a Free PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/asia-pacific-silica-sand-market/requestsample

Silica sand, also referred to as white silica sand, is made up of silica and oxygen. They can be segmented into several types, including below 200 ppm Fe, 201 to 400 ppm Fe, 401 to 600 ppm Fe, and above 600 ppm Fe. These silica sand variants have multiple benefits, such as high granularity, improved resistance against heat and chemical reactions, enhanced strength, higher durability, etc. Consequently, they find extensive applications across numerous sectors in the Asia Pacific region, including foundry, chemicals, glass, hydraulic fracturing, filtration, etc.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The rising utilization of ordinary silica sand in glass making and sandblasting is primarily driving the Asia Pacific silica sand market growth. In addition to this, the escalating product employment in water filtration and the introduction of advanced water purification systems and sewage treatment plants are also positively influencing the regional market. Besides this, the growing infrastructural development and the elevating use of the product in manufacturing various construction materials, which include paints and coatings, ceramics, stained glass, etc., are further stimulating the market across the region. Moreover, the expanding usage of low-grade silica sand in glass-based photovoltaic modules is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the inflating investments in research and development (R&D) activities for the adoption of low-grade silica sand in lightweight glazing glass, solar control glazing for building glass, nanotechnology in flat glass, etc., and the shifting preferences toward employing low-grade silica sand in shale gas exploration activities are anticipated to propel the Asia Pacific silica sand market over the forecasted period.

Asia Pacific Silica Sand Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the Asia Pacific silica sand market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Chongqing Changjiang River Moulding Material (Group) Co. Ltd

• Diatreme Resources Limited

• JFE Mineral Company Ltd.

• Mangal Minerals

• Mitsubishi Corporation

• PUM Group

• Raghav Productivity Enhancers Limited

• Rock Energy International

• TOCHU Corporation

• VRX Silica Limited

• Xinyi Golden Ruite Quartz Materials Co. Limited

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the Asia Pacific silica sand market based on end use and country.

Breakup by End Use:

• Glass Industry

• Foundry

• Hydraulic Fracturing

• Filtration

• Abrasives

• Others

Breakup by Country:

• China

• India

• Malaysia

• South Korea

• Japan

• Australia

• Others

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report With TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2310&flag=C

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

North America Silica Sand Market

Refinery Catalysts Market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.