Waterjet Cutting Machines Market Size to Hit USD 1,675.1 Million by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 6.3%

The global waterjet cutting machines market size is expected to grow from USD 1,036.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1,675.1 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2020-2027. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled, "Waterjet Cutting Machines Market, 2020-2027."

Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020-2027 Forecast Period 2020 To 2027 CAGR 6.3% 2027 Value Projection USD 1,675.1 Million Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2019 USD 1,036.9 million Historical Data for 2016-2018 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered By Type, By Technology, By Pressure, By Pump Type, By Industry, and By Region Growth Drivers



Adoption of Robotic Solutions across Various Industries to Spur Growth Opportunities Owing to the Trend of 3D Cutting, Robotics Waterjet Cutting Machines Segment is Anticipated to Grow Significantly





COVID-19 Impact:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is has taken a toll on the entire ecosystem. It has thereby impacted a large number of industries severely. However, with the support of the regulatory bodies, we will be able to battle this deadly scenario and come back to normalcy. Our reports will help you in receiving insights on the right paths that you need to follow to gain success in your business during such times.





Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Utilization of Robotic Waterjet Cutting Machine to Propel Growth

Robotic waterjet cutting machine are experiencing high popularity at present on account of the rising number of curved part cutting and similar other complex processes. Therefore, several industries, such as energy & power, automotive, and aerospace & defense are adopting these machines as these industries undertake several cutting processes for flanges, spares, blades, and turbines.

Robotic solutions provide high productivity and efficiency in real-time. These factors are expected to accelerate the waterjet cutting machines market growth in the near future. However, the difficulties faced by the operator to control the timing of the motion of these machines may obstruct the market growth.

Industry Development:

April, 2020: Water Jet Sweden unveiled the next generation of taper angle control named “Alphajet,” ideally suited for enhancing the cutting capacity with high precision.

September 2018: At the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS), KMT Waterjet exhibited its new range of waterjet pumps to support the high-end and entry level waterjet cutting machine.

February 2018: Water Jet Sweden showcased its -model waterjet machine system at the EuroBLECH 2018 event. This new model is best suited for the educational centers and spare parts workshops for contract cutting. It can also be used for internal production.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Dardi International Corporation (China)

KMT (United States)

Flow International Corporation. (United States)

BYSTRONIC (Switzerland)

Water Jet Sweden (Sweden)

WATERJET CORPORATION S.R.L. (Italy)

WARDJet (AXYZ Automation Group) (United States)

Resato International. (Netherlands)

OMAX Corporation (United States)

Koike Aronson, Inc. (United States)





Segmentation:

Automotive Segment to Grow Significantly Backed by High Demand for Customized Cars

In terms of industries, the market is segregated into rubber & plastic, metal fabrication, energy & power, electronics, automotive, and aerospace & defence. Out of these, the metal fabrication segment held 26.7% waterjet cutting machine market share in 2019. This, coupled with the electronics and automotive segment are set to grow significantly owing to the rapid industrialization, increasing adoption of electronic products, and high demand for customized cars.

Regional Insights:

North America to Lead Fueled by Rising Automation

North America generated USD 352.5 million in terms of revenue in 2019 and would dominate in the coming years stoked by the ongoing developments in the metal fabrication, automotive, and aerospace & defense industries. Additionally, the presence of numerous prominent manufacturers and rising automation would propel growth in this region. Also, the emergence of medium and small enterprises in the metal industry in this region would augment growth.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is likely to grow at a fast pace because of the rising number of research and development activities occurring in the developing nations, such as India and China.

Competitive Landscape:

Key Players Focus on Developing Innovative Machines for Consumers

The companies present in the market are infusing their products with innovative technologies to cater to the growing demand from the consumers. The governments of numerous countries are also supporting the usage of these machines.





Global Waterjet Cutting Machines Market Size Segmentation:

Table of Contents:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Impact of Covid-19 on the Market

Global Waterjet Cutting Machine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Type (Value) Micro Waterjet Cutting Machines Robotics Waterjet Cutting Machines By Technology (Value) Pure Abrasive By Pressure Range (Value) Less Than 4200 4200 and Above By Pump Type (Value) Direct Drive Pump Hydraulic Intensifier Pump By Industry (Value) Aerospace & Defence Automotive Electronics Energy & Power Metal Fabrication Rubber & Plastic Others (Textiles, etc.) By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America

North America Waterjet Cutting Machine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Type (Value) Micro Waterjet Cutting Machines Robotics Waterjet Cutting Machines By Technology (Value) Pure Abrasive By Pressure Range (Value) Less Than 4200 4200 and Above By Pump Type (Value) Direct Drive Pump Hydraulic Intensifier Pump By Industry (Value) Aerospace & Defence Automotive Electronics Energy & Power Metal Fabrication Rubber & Plastic Others (Textiles, etc.) By Country (Value) U.S. Canada



Continued…





