Feminine Hygiene Products Market Report (2022 to 2030) - Unicharm Corp., Unilever Plc, Hengan International Group, Maxim Hygiene, and Ontex Group NV.

According to a new market research report titled, " Feminine Hygiene Products Market by Product Type (Menstrual Care Products (Sanitary Napkins/Pads, Tampons, Panty Liners, Others (Menstrual Cups & Period Panties)) and Cleaning & Deodorizing Products, by Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Drug Stores, Convenience Stores, and Others (Departmental Stores and Online Stores)) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the Feminine Hygiene Products Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.58% from 2021 to reach US$ 58.29 billion by 2030.

Market Drivers

High adoption of ecofriendly feminine hygiene products is one of the major factors increasing the global feminine hygiene products market. Eco-friendly feminine hygiene products are reusable sustainable alternatives to commercial, mass-produced plastic sanitary pads, and are made of natural fibers and materials like wood, bamboo, and hemp. For instance, period aisle reusable pads manufactured by Luna Pads Products International Ltd. Similarly, Veeda’s 100% pure natural cotton tampons.

Excerpts from ‘by Product type’

The global feminine hygiene products market based on product type is bifurcated into:

Menstrual Care Products And Cleaning

Deodorizing Products

The menstrual care products segment is currently leading the market. The segment is further bifurcated into sanitary napkins/pads, tampons, panty liners, and others which include menstrual cups & period panties. The demand for menstrual care products is increasing as awareness related to infections is increasing. Further, the segmental growth is increasing due to rising disposable income of women’s. Recommendation by doctors to use menstrual care products in also influencing the market.

Excerpts from ‘by Distribution Channel’

The global market is divided into four distribution channels:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Drug Stores

Convenience Stores

Others

which include departmental stores and online stores. The global market is currently being led by the supermarket/hypermarket segment. The easy bulk purchasing of products from supermarkets and hypermarkets is attributed to this surge. The availability of various product discounts contributes to the segment's growth.

Excerpts from ‘By Region’

Regionally, the global feminine hygiene products market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest Of The World

The market for feminine hygiene products in Asia Pacific was the largest in 2021 owing to high population of nations like China and India. Feminine hygiene products are driven by rising disposable income, increased urbanization, and knowledge of menstrual health and hygiene. Manufacturers in the area are now introducing a lot of products as a result of the rising demand for their goods. The market's players are currently developing new methods to have a stronger foothold in local marketplaces. In order to meet the expanding demand, efforts were made throughout the region to develop manufacturing capacity for a new factory. The region's demand for the products is increasing as a result of several government initiatives and awareness campaigns launched by NGOs everywhere.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players operating in the feminine hygiene products market are:

Procter & Gamble Co.

Unicharm Corp.

Ontex Group NV.

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Maxim Hygiene

TZMO SA

Hengan International Group

Edgewell Personal Care

Unilever Plc

Scope of the Report:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 36.97 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 US$ 58.29 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 4.58% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Segments covered product type, distribution channel, and region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

