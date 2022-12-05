DOCOMO to Introduce Latest R&D and Technologies During "docomo Open House'23" Online Event

TOKYO, Dec 5, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced today that "docomo Open House'23 -- Creating a Future with You," an online event to be held next February 2 to 28, will present 21 exhibits showcasing the company's latest initiatives and offerings. The Open House will be accessible to the general public without registration and the event's preview website is online from 3:00 p.m. today to allow people to view basic information about the exhibits and overall event.

The Open House will introduce the latest initiatives of the DOCOMO group in six fields: 5G Evolution & 6G, networking, healthcare, urban design, communication and mobility as a service (MaaS). The 5G Evolution & 6G displays will include the latest technologies for human-augmentation platform, including ultra-low-latency networks, and showcase technologies for all-new devices to realize the Innovative Optical and Wireless Network (IOWN) concept. In addition, examples of how the company is cooperating with partners to create new businesses and other innovations also will be displayed.

Under the slogan "It's no longer fantasy," exhibits will be presented in a "Vision Visualize" format to comprehensively cover each theme's overview in order to help visitors conceptualize the highly advanced technologies and projects that DOCOMO will introduce in the foreseeable future.

In to the coming 6G era, DOCOMO is looking forward to delivering many surprises and exciting new developments by accelerating its research and development of innovative new businesses as well as creating new value in collaboration with a growing range of partners.

About NTT DOCOMO

NTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 85 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities ("+d" partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations. www.docomo.ne.jp/english/.

Copyright 2022 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.