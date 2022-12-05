Submit Release
News Search

There were 521 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 313,516 in the last 365 days.

DOCOMO to Introduce Latest R&D and Technologies During "docomo Open House'23" Online Event

TOKYO, Dec 5, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced today that "docomo Open House'23 -- Creating a Future with You," an online event to be held next February 2 to 28, will present 21 exhibits showcasing the company's latest initiatives and offerings. The Open House will be accessible to the general public without registration and the event's preview website is online from 3:00 p.m. today to allow people to view basic information about the exhibits and overall event.

The Open House will introduce the latest initiatives of the DOCOMO group in six fields: 5G Evolution & 6G, networking, healthcare, urban design, communication and mobility as a service (MaaS). The 5G Evolution & 6G displays will include the latest technologies for human-augmentation platform, including ultra-low-latency networks, and showcase technologies for all-new devices to realize the Innovative Optical and Wireless Network (IOWN) concept. In addition, examples of how the company is cooperating with partners to create new businesses and other innovations also will be displayed.

Under the slogan "It's no longer fantasy," exhibits will be presented in a "Vision Visualize" format to comprehensively cover each theme's overview in order to help visitors conceptualize the highly advanced technologies and projects that DOCOMO will introduce in the foreseeable future.

In to the coming 6G era, DOCOMO is looking forward to delivering many surprises and exciting new developments by accelerating its research and development of innovative new businesses as well as creating new value in collaboration with a growing range of partners.

About NTT DOCOMO

NTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 85 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities ("+d" partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations. www.docomo.ne.jp/english/.

Copyright 2022 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.

You just read:

DOCOMO to Introduce Latest R&D and Technologies During "docomo Open House'23" Online Event

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.