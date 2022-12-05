Top 10 Orthopedic Companies Sales Report 2022: Stryker, DePuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet, Smith+Nephew, Medtronic, Arthrex, NuVasive, Globus Medical, Aesculap, DJO 2016-2023P

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 10 Orthopedic Companies Sales 2016-2023P" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Stryker, DePuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet, Smith+Nephew, Medtronic, Arthrex, NuVasive, Globus Medical, Aesculap and DJO will command 70% of the orthopedic market in 2023, according to our estimates.

Bolster your knowledge of the market leaders with this Excel-based special report. You'll find a worksheet with executive summary charts, a worksheet for each company containing sales figures by market segment (joint reconstruction, spine, trauma, etc.) for the years 2016 to 2023 and our rationale for our numbers.

Companies Mentioned

Stryker

DePuy Synthes

Zimmer Biomet

Smith+Nephew

Medtronic

Arthrex

NuVasive

Globus Medical

Aesculap

DJO

