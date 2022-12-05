Submit Release
Top 10 Orthopedic Companies Sales Report 2022: Stryker, DePuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet, Smith+Nephew, Medtronic, Arthrex, NuVasive, Globus Medical, Aesculap, DJO 2016-2023P

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 10 Orthopedic Companies Sales 2016-2023P" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Stryker, DePuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet, Smith+Nephew, Medtronic, Arthrex, NuVasive, Globus Medical, Aesculap and DJO will command 70% of the orthopedic market in 2023, according to our estimates.

Bolster your knowledge of the market leaders with this Excel-based special report. You'll find a worksheet with executive summary charts, a worksheet for each company containing sales figures by market segment (joint reconstruction, spine, trauma, etc.) for the years 2016 to 2023 and our rationale for our numbers.

Companies Mentioned

  • Stryker
  • DePuy Synthes
  • Zimmer Biomet
  • Smith+Nephew
  • Medtronic
  • Arthrex
  • NuVasive
  • Globus Medical
  • Aesculap
  • DJO

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d1vs5e



