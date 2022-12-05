France Lawn Mowers Market Analysis & Forecast 2022-2027 Featuring Key Vendors - Husqvarna, Deere & Co, STIGA, Stanley Black & Decker, Robert Bosch, & The Toro Company

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Lawn Mowers Market Analysis & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The France Lawn Mowers market is expected to reach USD 1.44 billion by 2027 from USD 884.97 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.48% from 2022-2027.

The growth is ascribed to the rising adoption of robotic mowers by French people. Moreover, the growing labor cost in the European countries encourages the adoption of autonomous technology to minimize long-term expenses. Hence, such factors push the demand for robotic lawnmowers in the France Lawn mowers market.

The rise in gasoline prices in the country resulted in a massive challenge for consumers and businesses. As of July 2021, the gasoline cost increased nearly 10% compared to the previous year. According to the Global petrol prices in August, gasoline is USD 6.51 per gallon in the country.

The difference in prices is due to various subsidies and taxes that are offered and charged by governments. Hence, the constant increase in gasoline prices in the country drives consumers toward electric lawn mowers, supporting the France Lawn mowers market growth.

France is the third-largest market for lawnmowers in Europe. The demand for lawn mowers is primarily driven by the penetration of robotic lawn mowers among French households. The France lawn mowers market shipment will likely reach 2,033.74 thousand units in 2027.

The innovation of battery-powered mowers has been a convenient solution for users to eliminate air emissions. Manufacturers also modernize cordless lawn mowers to address environmental issues. Some of the cordless mowers are offered by GreenWorks Crossover Z 42 Deck, which has a 48V motor generating 24hp and speeds of up to 8mph, capable of handling 15-degree gradients with ease.

Moreover, the long-lasting battery has compelled vendors to extend the product range with lithium-ion batteries. With the restriction for NiCd cells and lower penetration of NiMH cells, the development of Li-ion battery technology is expected to positively impact the development and adoption of lawn mowers in the France Lawn mowers market.

Some well-known mower manufacturers in the France Lawn mowers market are Bobcat, Husqvarna, Deere & Co., Ariens, and Toro. Additionally, these vendors supply their products via a vast network of dealers, distributors, mass retailers, and online channels. Vendors also focus on building partnerships with retailers and other manufacturers of garden tools.

Also, increasing variation among consumer purchases is anticipated to witness a surge in demand for lawn mowers during the forecast period.

FUTURE INDUSTRY GROWTH ANALYSIS

In 2021, there were around 800 golf courses in the country, with most of the courses concentrated in the top golfing courses, such as Morfontaine (Grand Parcours), one of the best golf courses worldwide. Hence, it is expected to drive the growth of the France Lawn mowers market.

Several new construction activities have taken place in the country involving building gardens and parks. For instance, the greening of Paris between 2014 and 2020 through the development of 74 acres of public gardens, 200 re-vegetation projects, educational farms, and renovation of parks and gardens in the country has driven the market for lawnmowers.

The French government is focusing on reducing 40% of gas emissions by 2030 and plans to ban gasoline-based vehicles, which is expected to hamper gasoline consumption in the country. Hence, such initiatives propel the demand for cordless mowers in France's Lawnmowers market.

INSIGHTS BY FUEL TYPE

The gasoline-based lawn mowers are accounted for the largest share of 79.42% in the France lawn mowers market.

The vendors are also continuously extending their product line of gasoline mowers with improved versions. Nevertheless, with the emerging awareness of eco-friendly products, the demand for cordless mowers will gradually increase during the forecast period.

INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT TYPE

Although ride-on accounted for the highest revenue share in the France Lawn mowers market, robotic lawn mowers are anticipated to witness the fastest growth owing to the increasing awareness of technology and the rising demand for sustainable products by the end-users. However, walk-behind lawn mowers are the leading segment in unit shipment owing to their low price and better suitability for lawns and backyards.

INSIGHTS BY END-USER

The residential segment dominates the France lawn mowers market by accounting for the highest revenue industry share of 62.68%.

The highest percentage is attributed to the increasing preference among people for gardening activities, leading to the expansion of lawns, playgrounds, and green acreage. Moreover, home ownership is progressively gaining momentum in the country owing to the rising income levels and increasing standard of living; the demand for residential ownership is growing. For instance, in 2020, the house ownership rate in the country was 63.9%.

Additionally, landscaping services are gaining popularity among several end-users as people consume the service to escape the high initial cost investment for lawn mowers. Moreover, Golf in France is witnessing significant growth in participation year-over-year. In 2021, the number of registered golfers across France reached around 400,00. Hence, the above factors are boosting the France lawn mowers market growth.

VENDORS LANDSCAPE

Vendors are modifying and improving their distinctive value propositions to have a significant industry presence.

Stanley Black & Decker, Bosch, Husqvarna, and Ariens are some of the major players in France lawn mowers market. The competition among the key players is based solely on efficiency, lifespan, tool performance, and product price.

The international players are expanding their footprint in the industry by offering their products in different countries via online websites and specialty stores. Therefore, regional vendors will likely find competing with these global players difficult.

Manufacturers give discounts on their products, leasing options, promotions, and increasing reach through online channels. For instance, Husqvarna offers the ECO bundle program that provides commercial customers a discount on purchasing its ECO equipment, battery series, and Automower products.

The broad recognition of autonomous mowers across various end-users creates intense competition among manufacturers in the France lawn mowers market. Hence, manufacturers emphasize the adoption of energy-efficient goods owing to the increasing trend of using less carbon energy sources.

Key Industry Participants:

Husqvarna

Deere & Company

STIGA

Stanley Black & Decker

Robert Bosch

The Toro Company

Other Prominent Vendor:

Bad Boys Mowers

Briggs & Stratton

Kubota Corporation

Turflynx

Makita Corporation

SCAG Power Equipment

Generac Power Systems

Ariens Company

Honda Power Equipment

Hustler Truf Equipment

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

Segmentation by Product Type

Walk-behind Lawn Mowers

Self-propelled Mower

Push Mower

Hover Mower

Reel/Cylinder Mower

Ride-on Mower

Standard Ride-on Mower

Zero-turn Lawn Mower

Lawn Tractors

Garden Tractors

Robotic Lawn Mower

Segmentation by Fuel Type

Gas-powered Lawn Mowers

Electric-powered Lawn Mowers

Manual-powered Lawn Mowers

Propane-powered Lawn Mowers

Segmentation by End-users

Residential Users

Professional Landscaping Services

Golf Courses

Government & Others

Segmentation by Distribution Channels

