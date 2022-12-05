Russia Gold Industry Report 2022 with Overview of Top Producers - Bystrinsky GOK, Highland Gold, Kinross Gold, Nord Gold, Petropavlovsk, Polymetal, Polyus, Susumanzoloto, Vysochaishy, Yuzhuralzoloto

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Russia's Gold Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Foreign companies have played an important but ultimately limited role in Russia's gold industry since the Soviet period. The country's largest reserves are given federal significance and made available only to Russian companies.

The Russian business environment, the climatic and geological challenges, and the long term investment requirement also deter foreign investors.

However, Russia has come to rely on foreign equipment and all producers are now facing the prospect of diminished productivity as suppliers pull out of the market. This is a major risk to the industry in the short term.

While Russia is a top gold producer, it is also a major buyer of its own gold. Russia has increased its gold reserves at a faster rate than any other country since 2006, and the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) has the first refusal on all gold produced. Moreover, until recently firms had to sell their gold through Russian banks, which acted as intermediaries between the producers, the CBR, and export markets.

Russia's role as a major resource producer will remain central to its response to Western pressure and its interaction with the rest of the world. The strategic and monetary value of its gold reserves have increased since its foreign reserves were frozen, so what is happening in this industry, as much as any other, is now of considerable international interest.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. The importance of Russia's gold industry

3. The development of the Russian gold industry since 2000

4. The gold industry since February 2022

5. Conclusions

6. Overview of Russia's top gold producers

Companies Mentioned

Bystrinsky GOK

Highland Gold

Kinross Gold

Nord Gold

Petropavlovsk

Polymetal

Polyus

Susumanzoloto

Vysochaishy (GV Gold)

Yuzhuralzoloto

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vn2ag0

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900