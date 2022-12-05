Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size Worth USD 8.70 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 23.7% CAGR: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global autonomous mobile robots market size is expected to grow from USD 1.97 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 8.70 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 23.7% during the forecast period from 2021-2028. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled, "Autonomous Mobile Robots Market, 2021-2028."

According to our analysts, the presentation of refined technologies in robotics systems, rising reliability on automation solution to administer the supply chain ecosystem, novel safety procedures, and increasing E-commerce industry are the principal aspects driving the global market growth.





Report Highlights:

COVID-19 Impact:

COVID-19 Pandemic to Create Business Opportunities for Autonomous Robot Suppliers

The COVID-19 pandemic had an adverse effect on the manufacturing sectors. Elements comprising, social distancing norms, quarantines, and lockdown have encouraged robotics, predominantly in carrying out ground operation. Numerous players are also concentrating on endorsing their robotic systems by delivering them as rental services. This is likely to further permit warehouses and distribution possessors to simplify the workflow in the pandemic situation.





Drivers and Restraints:

The sudden growth in the E-commerce industry permits warehouses and distribution center possessors to emphasize on extemporizing their operative workflow from manual to automation to satisfy the altering buying patterns of the customers.

For example, in January 2021, Walmart Inc. have added automatic bots-staffed storerooms to dozens of its store sites for pickup as well as delivery. It offers augmented competence, quicker satisfaction and more obtainability for consumers. This is expected to bolster the autonomous mobile robots market growth.

Industry Development:

July 2020: Omron Automation Americas extends its autonomous material transport solutions by presenting heavy duty moveable robots for huge payload capability applications.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Material Handling Systems. (U.S.)

Fetch Robotics, Inc. (U. S.)

IAM Robotics (U. S.)

NextShift Robotics (U.S.)

Stanley Robotics (U.S.)

Robotnik. (Spain)

SESTO Robotics. (Singapore)

HAHN Robotics GmbH (Germany)

Vecna Robotics (U.K.)

AutoGuide Mobile Robots (England)

SoftBank Robotics (France)





Segmentation:

On the basis of type, the market is segregated into goods-to-person picking, autonomous inventory robots, self-driving forklifts, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV).The self-driving forklifts segment is estimated to grow at an elevated rate, backed by increasing E-commerce industry.

In terms of application, the market is classified into sorting, pick & place, tugging, warehouse fleet management and others.

By end-user, the market is categorized into warehouses & distribution centers and manufacturing.

Geographically, the market is divided across five major regions: North America, South America, Europe, The Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Regional Insights:

Europe holds the highest autonomous mobile robots market share and is a leading region. This is owing to chief players are fixated on surging sales, service and support, placement, and training facilities by growing their circulation channels in this region.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to develop considerably in the upcoming years. This is primarily owing to the existence of authorized as well as unsanctioned regional players implementing numerous marketing tactics to magnify its global reach further forming a possible effect on the global market.

North America is probable to make progress at a steady rate owing to surging E-commerce sales perceived in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

Chief Players to Concentrate on Progressive Robotic Gears to Meet Growing Demand

Important players are designing numerous robotic mechanisms and regulators for varied applications, essentially automotive manufacturing, luggage detecting at airports, ecological passivity in chemical production, and countless others.

For instance, in June 2020, Qualcomm launched the first-ever 5G as well as AI-based platform for manufacturing and proficient service applications.





Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size Segmentation:

By Type

Goods-to-person Picking Robots

Self-driving Forklifts

Autonomous Inventory Robots

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

By Application

Sorting

Pick & Place

Tugging

Warehouse Fleet Management

Others

By End-User:

Warehouse & Distribution Centers

Manufacturing

