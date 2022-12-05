Travelling in the Festive Season

The holiday period in December and January is peak season for international travel, and we wish all New Zealanders safe travels over the summer holidays. We have some advice for Kiwi travellers to consider before departure:

Register with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade on the SafeTravel website so that you receive important updates. Read the travel advisory for your destination so that you are aware of any potential risks. Organise comprehensive travel insurance. Getting travel insurance will help you avoid the high costs of medical treatment and rearranging your travel.To navigate the often complex world of travel insurance, read Consumer NZ’s handy guide. There’s still risk that your travel plans might be disrupted if you get COVID-19 overseas or if a new variant emerges. We recommend that you make contingency plans in case disruptions mean you need to support yourself overseas for longer than you planned. Read our COVID-19 travel advice here. Research specific visa requirements for where you’re travelling and ensure your passport is valid for at least 6 months after travel. Ensure your funds will be accessible to you where you’re going. Allow extra time to transit through airports and customs during peak travel season. Consult your doctor before travelling so you know you’re fit to fly. If you take medication, have copies of your prescriptions. Make copies of important documents (such as your passport and insurance policy) to take with you, and leave a copy with friends or family. Be aware of local laws and customs in the country you’re travelling to. If travel is disrupted, contact your airline or travel agent directly to check whether your flights have been affected, and consider alternative travel arrangements.

Reviewed:5 Dec 2022, 14:21