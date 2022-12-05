Global Ambulatory IV Infusion Pumps Market Growth Trajectory

Ambulatory IV Infusion Pumps Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

Ambulatory IV Infusion Pumps Global Market Report 2022 : Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Ambulatory IV Infusion Pumps Global Market Report 2022”, the ambulatory IV infusion pumps market size grew from $0.75 billion in 2021 to $0.78 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The ambulatory IV infusion pumps market is expected to grow to $0.89 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.4%. The rise in the prevalence of people with chronic pain, cancer, and diabetes is a significant factor for the ambulatory IV infusion pumps market, as these pumps are commonly used to deliver pharmaceutical drugs during the treatment of these diseases.

The Ambulatory IV Infusion Pumps Market Key Trends

Companies in the ambulatory IV infusion pump market are increasingly focusing on developing smart infusion pumps. The use of wireless technology in health monitoring devices is increasing, which enhances the ease of usage, connectivity, and data analysis. The integration of wireless technology allows the transfer of data from the device to a smartphone or a wireless device through Bluetooth or cellular connection for data processing and then to display the results, which can be used for further study and to check the health condition of the individual. Software platforms are being developed that allow patient monitoring and reduce human error.

Overview Of The Ambulatory IV Infusion Pumps Market

The ambulatory IV infusion pumps market consists of sales of ambulatory IV infusion pumps and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture ambulatory IV infusion pumps. Ambulatory IV infusion pumps are portable medical devices used for controlled delivery of medication into the patient's body. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Ambulatory IV Infusion Pumps Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

· Forecast period: Historical and Future

· By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

· By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

· By Type: Disposable Infusion Pumps, Chemotherapy Infusion Pump

· By End-User: Hospitals, Home Healthcare, Other End Users

· By Application: Chemotherapy/Oncology, Diabetes, Gastroenterology, Analgesia/Pain Management, Pediatrics/Neonatology, Hematology, Other Applications

· By Geography: The global ambulatory IV infusion pumps market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Baxter International, B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Smith Medical, Terumo Corporation, Fresenius Kabi, Medtronic, ICU MEDICAL INC., IRadimed Corporation, and Mindray.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Ambulatory IV Infusion Pumps Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of ambulatory IV infusion pumps market research.

