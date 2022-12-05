Submit Release
Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the issue of Coa special audit on DOH

December 5, 2022

STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON THE ISSUE OF COA SPECIAL AUDIT ON DOH

Bilyun-bilyon ang nilagak at ginastos natin sa COVID-19 responses, up to this point, concerned agencies like the DOH, whether under Duque or Vergeire, are not providing the Commission with sufficient documents to proceed with the special audit. Tama na ang turuan, government agencies should cooperate and get the audit done.

Over 2 years I have urged, time and time again through several resolutions, for COA to conduct a special audit. Paulit-ulit ang panawagan, hindi lang galing sa akin, but even other senators and officials as well.

Habang tumatagal ang proseso ng special audit, hindi natin matukoy ang mga ahensya at indibidwal na posibleng sangkot sa mga pagsasayang o anomalya sa pondong ginasta at inutang ng gubyerno para sa ating COVID-19 responses.

We expect COA, to the fullest extent of its authority, to compel all government agencies involved to submit the documentary requirements, and complete the audit procedure at the latest by June 2023. Truth be told, the time to subpoena the withheld documents COA needs for its special audit was yesterday.

