President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc meets Vietnamese community in RoK

SEOUL — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc met with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in the Republic of Korea (RoK) in Seoul on Sunday, part of his ongoing State visit to the Northeast Asian country.

The leader informed them about Việt Nam’s socio-economic situation, particularly the implementation of many measures for economic reopening and development after the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the Việt Nam - RoK relations are flourishing and now at their prime, noting that the mutual understanding and trust between the two peoples are increasingly intensified while bilateral cooperation have seen fruitful outcomes in all spheres, especially politics and economy.

Describing the Vietnamese community in the RoK as young and highly potential, he expressed his hope that they will continue upholding fine traditions and actively improve their language skills, knowledge, and capacity to better integrate into the local society, contribute to the RoK’s development, help strengthen the two peoples’ friendship, and gain a deserving position in society.

The State leader called on the community to stay united, seriously comply with laws of Việt Nam and the RoK, and make more contributions in terms of science, technology, and other fields for the sake of a prosperous Việt Nam.

He also took this occasion to appreciate the practical and effective donations by Vietnamese people in the RoK to the pandemic fight in the homeland.

At the meeting, President Phúc applauded efforts by the Vietnamese Embassy to fulfil duties, asking it to keep coordination to effectively implement agreements reached between the two countries’ leaders, carry out cooperation activities, step up technology transfer, and make the most use of resources from the RoK to help with national industrialisation and modernisation, thereby helping develop strong and fruitful bilateral cooperation.

He also told the embassy to keep a close watch on the local and regional situation, properly make forecasting, better carry out citizen protection and support for Vietnamese people in the RoK, especially as the number of Vietnamese here is rising, and increase communications to improve the community’s adherence to the host country’s laws. — VNS