Welcome ceremony held in Seoul for President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc

VIETNAM, December 5 - SEOUL — President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Yoon Suk Yeol hosted an official welcome ceremony for his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyễn Xuân Phúc on Monday afternoon at the Office of the President in the capital city of Seoul.

The ceremony was held at the RoK’s highest level for a head of state, with a 21-gun salute.

Afterward, the two Presidents held talks to discuss measures aimed at promoting relations between the two countries.

During his three-day stay that will last through Tuesday, President Phúc is also scheduled to meet the Prime Minister and the Speaker of the National Assembly of the RoK, and attend a business forum.

President Phúc is the first foreign high-ranking leader to pay a state visit to the RoK since President Yoon took office in May this year.

The visit takes place at a time when the two countries are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their bilateral diplomatic ties and are entering a pivotal period to carry out their own development strategies, especially following the COVID-19 pandemic. It is expected to usher in new chapter in bilateral ties. — VNS

