Jinggoy files Senate resolution commending movie director Jun Lana

December 5, 2022

SENATOR Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on Monday filed a Senate resolution commending and congratulating movie director Jun Robles Lana for winning the "Best Film" award in the recent 26th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival.

"The remarkable achievement of Lana in the prestigious international film competition is yet another proof of the inherent ingenuity, creativity, and world-class talent of Filipino artists in the field of filmmaking and storytelling," Estrada said in his proposed Senate Resolution No. 341.

The Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, one of the biggest film festivals in Northern Europe, is considered one of the fifteen A-category film festivals in the world, alongside Cannes, Locarno, Venice Tokyo, Berlin, and Cairo among others.

At the closing ceremony of the festival, which took place in Tallinn, Estonia last November 11 to 27, Lana's film "About Us But Not About Us" bagged the Best Film Award in the Critics' Picks Competition. The film was described as "a thrilling psychological chamber drama with surprising plot twists," and "an unexpected real-time masterpiece, with minimal but perfect filmmaking."

The Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival screens around 250 features and more than 300 short films and animations and is attended by 80,000 people yearly.

