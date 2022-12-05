Wearable ECG Monitors Global Market Estimated To Grow At 23% Rate

Wearable ECG Monitors Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Wearable ECG Monitors Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Wearable ECG Monitors Global Market Report 2022”, the wearable ECG monitors market grew from $1.92 billion in 2021 to $2.7 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The wearable ECG monitors market is expected to grow to $6.27 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 23.4%. With the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases (CVD), there has been a growing interest in developing wearable devices that can continuously monitor cardiac activity.

Key Trends In The Wearable ECG Monitors Market

Prolonged ambulatory rhythm monitoring is crucial for the diagnosis of intermittent arrhythmia. Conventional technologies for non-invasive rhythm monitoring include Holter monitoring or external cardiac event recorders. However, these traditional technologies have limitations in terms of low sensitivity, low diagnostic yield, and poor patient compliance. Although implantable cardiac monitors (ICMs) help in long-term monitoring, it is an invasive method as it requires minor surgery and is also associated with significant costs. Therefore there is an increasing demand for non-invasive ambulatory rhythm monitoring. Smart clothing technology is a novel, alternative tool for non-invasive ambulatory rhythm monitoring.

Overview Of The Wearable ECG Monitors Market

The wearable ECG monitor market consists of sales of ECG monitors embedded with optical sensors and designed to be affixed to a limb of the human (patient) body to monitor physiological information anytime and anywhere. The market consists of revenues generated by establishments that are primarily engaged in the manufacturing of diagnostic wearable ECG monitors. An ECG records the tiny electrical signals that are generated by the beating of the patient's heart. An ECG provides data on the heart rate, the rhythm, the state of the conduction system and muscle tissue (heart attacks), and even the level of certain chemicals like potassium in the blood, and the effect of medication.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Wired, Wireless

• By Application: Atrial fibrillation, Angina, Atherosclerosis, Cardiac dysrhythmia, Congestive heart failures (CHF), Coronary artery disease, Heart attack, Bradycardia, Tachycardia

• By Grade: Consumer, Clinical

• By Sales Channel: Online, Pharmacy

• By Geography: The global wearable ECG monitors market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Apple, GE Healthcare, Withings, Samsung, QardioCore, AliveCor, Fitbit, Welch Allyn, Philips Healthcare, and CardioNet.

Wearable ECG Monitors Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of wearable ECG monitors global market. The market report analyzes wearable ECG monitors global market size, wearable ECG monitors global market growth drivers, wearable ECG monitors market segments, wearable ECG monitors market major players, wearable ECG monitors market growth across geographies, wearable ECG monitors market trends and wearable ECG monitors market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

