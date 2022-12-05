Insights Into The Global 3D Printed Prosthetics Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

3D Printed Prosthetics Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

3D Printed Prosthetics Global Market Report 2022 : Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "3D Printed Prosthetics Global Market Report 2022”, the 3D printed prosthetics market size is expected to grow from $0.88 billion in 2021 to $0.96 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The 3D printed medical prosthetics market is expected to grow to $1.33 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.5%. The rising number of accidental injuries is driving the growth of the 3D printing prosthetic devices market.

The 3D Printed Prosthetics Market Key Trends

Companies in the 3D printing prosthetics market are focusing on the development of waterproof prosthetic devices. The aim behind this innovation is to provide the user with an increased range of mobility, especially in athletics.

Overview Of The 3D Printed Prosthetics Market

The 3D printed medical prosthetics market consists of sales of 3D printed medical prosthetics devices and related services. 3D printing technology is used to create an artificial three dimensions’ physical object with the help of computer-aided design, and these prosthetics are intended to help patients with missing or defective body parts to restore normal functions.

3D Printed Prosthetics Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

· Forecast period: Historical and Future

· By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

· By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

· By Material: Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Acrylics, Polyurethane

· By Type: Sockets, Limbs, Joints, Covers, Other Types

· By End-User: Hospitals, Rehabilitation Centers, Prosthetic Clinics

· By Geography: The global 3D printed prosthetics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as 3D Systems Corporation, EnvisionTEC, Stratasys Ltd., Bionicohand, YouBionic, UNYQ, Mercurys, LimbForge Inc., Open Bionics, Protosthetics, and Create Prosthetics.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

3D Printed Prosthetics Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of 3D printed prosthetics market research. The market report analyzes 3D printed prosthetics market size, 3D printed prosthetics market growth drivers, 3D printed prosthetics market segments, 3D printed prosthetics market major players, 3D printed prosthetics global market growth across geographies, and 3D printed prosthetics global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The 3D printed prosthetics global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

