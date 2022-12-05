PVDF Membrane Market Size Expected to Reach USD $997.3 million with CAGR of 7.5% by 2030 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The rapid growth in the pharmaceutical industry is driving the PVDF Membrane Market growth for the ultrafiltration segment

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that PVDF Membrane Market size is forecast to reach US$997.3 million by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2021-2026. Polyvinylidene fluoride, also known as polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF), is a special plastic material that belongs to the fluoropolymer family. PVDF membrane is used in chemical processing and other industrial facilities for various applications, such as water- and waste-treatment and membrane contact operations. PVDF membrane is used for nanofiltration and microfiltration applications. They are also used for acid gas absorption, stripping, and volatile organic compounds removal among others. The membranes also offer good resistance to acidic and organic solvents as compared to nitrocellulose or nylon membranes.The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the PVDF Membrane Market highlights the following areas

1. The Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Rapid urbanization, emerging economies, and increasing construction activities are the major factors driving the market growth.

2. The filtration segment is expected to hold a major market share between the forecast period 2020-2026.

3. The growing use of PVDF membrane in microfiltration, venting applications, and medical accessories are the key factors driving the PVDF Membrane Market during the forecast period

Segmental Analysis:

1. The Hydrophilic membrane segments accounted for approximately 65% of the market share in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The hydrophilic PVDF membrane offers various physical properties, such as high porosity, high filtration efficiency, chemical & abrasion resistance, particle retention, and high flow rates among others.

2. Asia Pacific region held the largest share in the PVDF Membrane Market in 2020, up to 35%, owing to the rapidly growing population, urbanization, and industrialization in the region. The presence of developing nations such as India and China is driving the market growth in the region.

3. The biopharmaceutical segment accounted for more than 22% of the market share in 2020 and is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The increasing investments in the biopharma industry is driving the market for PVDF membranes. According to the data published by EFPIA, In 2019 the European Pharmaceutical industry invested US$ 41,980.3 million in R&D.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the PVDF Membrane Industry are -

1. BASF

2. Sika Carlisle Companies Inc

3. SOPREMA

4. Kemper System

5. Saint-Gobain



