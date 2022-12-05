3D Printed Implants Global Market Estimated To Grow At 19% Rate

3D Printed Implants Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "3D Printed Implants Global Market Report 2022”, the 3D printed implants market size grew from $1.89 billion in 2021 to $2.25 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The 3D printed implants market is expected to grow to $4.5 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 18.9%. The increasing prevalence of various medical conditions is driving the growth of the 3D printed implants market.

The 3D Printed Implants Market Key Trends

Many companies in this market are collaborating with various hospitals and rehabilitation centers to provide customizable devices for the specific needs of patients. These collaborations are aimed to be mutually beneficial for both, as the companies can use the network of the hospitals to promote their product and the hospitals would get customizable devices at their convenience.

Overview Of The 3D Printed Implants Market

The 3D printed implants market consists of sales of 3D printed medical implants and related services. In 3D printing technology, an artificial three dimensions physical object is created with the help of computer-aided design (CAD) or a magnetic resonance image (MRI), which can replace the missing or defective body parts, to give support or recover damaged biological structure. 3D printed medical implants include 3D dental crowns, 3D dental bridges, 3D acetabular hip implants, and shoulder implants.

3D Printed Implants Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

· Forecast period: Historical and Future

· By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

· By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

· By Application: Dental, Orthopedic, Cranio-maxillofacial

· By End Users: Medical And Surgical Centers, Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Industry, Medical Institution

· By Implantation Technology: Laser Beam Melting, Electronic Beam Melting, Droplet Deposition, Laminated Deposition, Two-photon Polymerization

· By Geography: The global 3D printed implants market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as 3D Systems Corporations, Stratasys Ltd, Arcam AB, EnvisionTEC, SLM Solutions Group AG, Organovo HoldingsInc., Oxford Performance Materials, Materialise, Cyfuse Biomedical K.K., and Bio3D Technologies.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

3D Printed Implants Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of 3D printed implants market.

