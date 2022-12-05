CSSI ERG Elevates to POM level 3 Capability

The Correctional Service Solomon Islands (CSSI) Emergency Response Group (ERG) have recently elevates to Public Order Management (POM) Level 3 capability, facilitated by the RSIPF Police Response Team Instructors and the OST Faculty Trainers.

The re-arming of the ERG to POM Level 3 capability will greatly assist the RSIPF when there is critical incidents of public disorder within Honiara and Provinces.

This will also boost the capacity building for ERG operators when dealing with, should there be any major disturbances within our Centres in order to maintain the good order, safety and security.

Furthermore, as part of the RSIPF preparations for the major upcoming events such as the Pacific games 2023 and the National General Election 2024.

ERG Support Unit, ERG L3 Operators and AFP stand at ease for debrief after their scenario

A first team compromise of ten (10) ERG personnel have undergo the elevation training program and have passed all the required assessments.

The trainings covered are; AAR Course, Physical Competency Assessment, Commissioners Order – Use of Force, Operational Safety Training, Hand Held Munitions, Tactical First Aid training, Less Lethal Capability, Firearm Handling Assessments and Firearm Marksmanship Assessments.

These trainings and assessments are AFP Standards and these officers have passed all their assessments and been issued with the RSIPF Commissioners Authorisation to give the authority to discharged and carry the Hand Held and Less Lethal, with a one-year validation and recertification after every one year.

The RSIPF National Response Department (NRD) is also looking at deploying the ERG operators to the SI/PNG border in the future, this will enhance the ERG operators’ capabilities in rural operations, water operations, and the overall command and control on how PRT conduct its operations.

These ten ERG officers are now certified level three operators.

Thus, ERG unit when on attachment with the RSIPF NRD will be under the Command of the Director and Deputy Director NRD with the overall Commander Assistant Commissioner National Operations.

As such, the ERG will report directly to the CSSI Deputy Commissioner Operations and to the CSSI Commissioner.

The deployment and activation of ERG personnel for any task must be given by the CSSI Deputy Commissioner Operations and final endorsement from the Commissioner CSSI.

ENDS///