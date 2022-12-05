Submit Release
News Search

There were 506 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 313,568 in the last 365 days.

TOP TUNA EXCO TEAM MEETS PM SOGAVARE

TOP TUNA EXCO TEAM MEETS PM SOGAVARE

Top executive officials representing National Fisheries Developments (NFD), Soltuna, Trimarine and Bolton Group have met briefly with Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare today.

The team made a short presentation to the Prime Minister, the Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources Honourable Nestor Giro, minister of Commerce, Industry, Labour and Immigration Honourable Fredrick Kologeto and Minister of Finance and Treasury Honourable Harry Kuma.

The presentations provided an overview of the operation of Trimarine and Soltuna and other economic contributions the operation have imparted to the country.

The team also acknowledge the Prime Minister’s leadership during the COVID- 19 pandemic, stating that SolTuna’s workers are all vaccinated and continued to work allowing the company to export during the lockdowns.

Prime Minister Sogavare acknowledged the presentation made by the top executive officials and assured the team of further talks with government to address certain areas where government will play a significant part.

ENDS///

You just read:

TOP TUNA EXCO TEAM MEETS PM SOGAVARE

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.