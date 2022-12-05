TOP TUNA EXCO TEAM MEETS PM SOGAVARE

Top executive officials representing National Fisheries Developments (NFD), Soltuna, Trimarine and Bolton Group have met briefly with Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare today.

The team made a short presentation to the Prime Minister, the Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources Honourable Nestor Giro, minister of Commerce, Industry, Labour and Immigration Honourable Fredrick Kologeto and Minister of Finance and Treasury Honourable Harry Kuma.

The presentations provided an overview of the operation of Trimarine and Soltuna and other economic contributions the operation have imparted to the country.

The team also acknowledge the Prime Minister’s leadership during the COVID- 19 pandemic, stating that SolTuna’s workers are all vaccinated and continued to work allowing the company to export during the lockdowns.

Prime Minister Sogavare acknowledged the presentation made by the top executive officials and assured the team of further talks with government to address certain areas where government will play a significant part.

ENDS///