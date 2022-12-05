Ten houses burnt down to ashes: Police investigated

Ten houses burnt down in a latest arson incident that happened at Valuado Village (SI-Corp area) in North Guadalcanal over the weekend (3 December 2022).

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Guadalcanal Province, Chief Superintendent Rodney Kuma says, “Among those ten houses there are two kitchens, a canteen and a cocoa dryer.”

PPC Kuma says, “Officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) at Tetere Police Station are currently investigating the arson incident. So far there are no arrests done but suspects have been identified which later arrest will be done.”

Chief Superintendent Kuma says, “The motive behind the arson incident was related to land and property which both parties involved in the incident keep on pursuing about its ownership right.”

Mr. Kuma called on both parties who were involved in this matter to refrain from taking the laws into their own hands and allow police to investigate and deal with the matter.

