Submit Release
News Search

There were 506 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 313,548 in the last 365 days.

Ten houses burnt down to ashes: Police investigated

Ten houses burnt down to ashes: Police investigated

Ten houses burnt down in a latest arson incident that happened at Valuado Village (SI-Corp area) in North Guadalcanal over the weekend (3 December 2022).

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Guadalcanal Province, Chief Superintendent Rodney Kuma says, “Among those ten houses there are two kitchens, a canteen and a cocoa dryer.”

PPC Kuma says, “Officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) at Tetere Police Station are currently investigating the arson incident. So far there are no arrests done but suspects have been identified which later arrest will be done.”

Chief Superintendent Kuma says, “The motive behind the arson incident was related to land and property which both parties involved in the incident keep on pursuing about its ownership right.”

Mr. Kuma called on both parties who were involved in this matter to refrain from taking the laws into their own hands and allow police to investigate and deal with the matter.

End///

You just read:

Ten houses burnt down to ashes: Police investigated

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.