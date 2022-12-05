Oil Absorbing Sheets Market Share Worth US$ 6.7 Billion by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increase in Consumption of Skincare Products and Growing Incidence of Oil Spills in Maritime Industry will boost growth of Oil Absorbing Sheets Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Oil Absorbing Sheets Market size is estimated to reach US$6.7 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022-2027. Oil absorbing sheets are the sheets used to soak excess of oil. Such sheets consist of ingredients like polypropylene, mineral oil, dimethyldibenzylidene sorbitol, and ultramarines. Hence, due to their high absorbing property, oil absorbing sheets are used in sectors like marine, oil refineries, automotive, aviation and in cosmetics in skin care products. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Oil Absorbing Sheets Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the oil absorbing sheets industry as the region consists of major end users of oil absorbing sheets like cosmetics and automotive in major countries like China and Japan, with having the largest cosmetics market in the world.

2. Oil absorbing sheets has high applicability in petrochemical and marine sectors as helps to deal will all types of dangerous spills, leakages, drips, and also helps in cleaning them afterwards.

3. Oil absorbing sheets containing mineral oil and dimethyldibenzylidene sorbitol is majorly used in cosmetics sector to absorb excess sebum oil from the face which provides a lightening effect to it.



Segmental Analysis:

1. Polypropylene held a significant share in Oil Absorbing Sheets Market in 2021, with a share or over 37%. Polypropylene based oil absorbing sheets have high applicability in sectors like automotive and cosmetics. The sheets are used as oil cleansing pads in cosmetics and to prevent oil leakage from fuel tanks of automotive.

2. Asia-Pacific held the largest share in Oil Absorbing Sheets Market in 2021, with a share of over 33%. The region consists of major end users of oil absorbing sheets like cosmetics and automotive in major economies like China, India, Japan and Thailand. The rapid development in these economies has increased their industrial productivity.

3. Automotive sector held a significant share in Oil Absorbing Sheets Market in 2021, with a share of over 27%. Oil absorbing sheets containing polypropylene is majorly used in automotive sector to prevent oil leakage. The increase in productivity of automotive sector has led to increase in demand for clean and containment oil absorbing sheets.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Oil Absorbing Sheets Industry are -

1. Brady Corporation

2. Decorus Europe Ltd.

3. Johnson Matthey Plc.

4. Kimberley Clark Professional

5. Meltblown Technologies



