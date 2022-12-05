Global 3D Medical Imaging Devices Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

3D Medical Imaging Devices Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

3D Medical Imaging Devices Global Market Report 2022 : Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "3D Medical Imaging Devices Global Market Report 2022”, the 3D medical imaging devices market size declined from $15.99 billion in 2021 to $15.36 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The 3D medical imaging devices market is expected to grow to $19.32 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.9%. Increasing cases of injuries such as sports-related injuries contribute to the growth of the 3D medical imaging devices market.

The 3D Medical Imaging Devices Market Key Trends

3D medical imaging device manufacturers are increasingly investing in Artificial Intelligence (AI) to improve the diagnosis by giving accurate, hard-number measurements. AI provides efficiency in medical imaging, particularly when it comes to detecting organs or anomalies.

Overview Of The 3D Medical Imaging Devices Market

The 3D medical imaging devices market consists of sales of 3D medical imaging equipment and related services. 3D medical imaging is used to create three dimensions’ visual representation of interior body parts for medical analysis with the help of computer-aided design (CAD) or a Magnetic Resonance Image (MRI).

3D Medical Imaging Devices Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

· Forecast period: Historical and Future

· By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

· By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

· By Type: Ultrasound, X-ray, CT Scan, Other Types

· By End User: Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals, Research Centers

· By Application: Gynecology and Obstetrics, Cardiology, Neurology, Orthopedics, Oncology

· By Geography: The global 3D medical imaging devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as GE Healthcare, Royal Philips, Siemens AG, The Esaote Group, Intrasense SA, Materialize NV, Toshiba Group, Samsung Medison Co Ltd, Shimadzu Corporation, and Analogic Corporation.

3D Medical Imaging Devices Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of 3D medical imaging devices market.

