Life Science Analytics Market Analysis, Global Size, Industry Share, Growth and Business Opportunities 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Life Science Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global life science analytics market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.3% during 2022-2027. Life science analytics is utilized in pharmaceutical, medical device companies, clinical research organizations, and several other divisions, including supply chain, research, marketing, and pharmacovigilance. It is a predictive, descriptive, and prescriptive analytics that employs machine learning (ML), big data, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced devices as standard technologies. Analytical software creates and exports exploratory models for decision-making. It consists of a systematic computational analysis of biological data to gain insights into living organisms. Life science analytics helps in medical trials, clinical research, disease diagnosis, sales and marketing, drug discovery and development, pharmacovigilance, and supply chain management. Apart from this, it plays a significant role in the development of effective treatment alternatives and early detection of pathology.

Life Science Analytics Market Trends:

The rising adoption of life science analytics solutions for data standardization to manage chronic diseases represents one of the primary factors boosting the market growth. In addition to this, significant improvements in the existing healthcare infrastructure and the rapid expansion in the life science industry are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the increasing demand for analytical insights for clinical trials and surging investments in research and development (R&D) activities to enhance production capabilities are bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, rapid technological advancements, such as the development of mhealth and e-prescribing tools, are creating a positive outlook for the market. Apart from this, the widespread adoption of the application for personalized drug formulations, detecting potential health hazards, examining a clinical trial’s effectiveness, regulating compliances, and improving overall operational efficiencies are providing a significant boost to the market growth.

Life Science Analytics Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the life science analytics market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Accenture Plc

• Cognizant

• Infosys Limited

• International Business Machines Corporation

• IQVIA Inc.

• Oracle Corporation

• Rockwell Automation Inc.

• SAS Institute Inc.

• TAKE Solutions Limited

• Wipro Limited

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global life science analytics market based on type, component, deployment mode, application, end use and region.

Breakup by Type:

• Reporting

• Descriptive

• Predictive

• Prescriptive

Breakup by Component:

• Software

• Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

• On-demand

• On-premises

Breakup by Application:

• Research and Development

• Sales and Marketing Support

• Supply Chain Analytics

• Pharmacovigilance (PV)

• Others

Breakup by End Use:

• Medical Devices

• Pharmaceuticals

• Biotechnology

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

