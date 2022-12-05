Robotic Surgery Devices Global Market Estimated To Grow At 14% Rate

Robotic Surgery Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Robotic Surgery Devices Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Robotic Surgery Devices Global Market Report 2022”, the robotic surgery devices market grew from $5.21 billion in 2021 to $6 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The robotic surgery devices market is expected to grow to $10.17 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.1%. The rise in demand for minimally invasive technology is driving the robotic surgery devices market.

Key Trends In The Robotic Surgery Devices Market

The advances in surgical products and technologies in the health care industry are creating more opportunities in the robotic surgery devices market. Increasing investments in R&D is helping investors to create value for the customers by producing medical-surgical products like robotic surgery devices by using the latest technologies. With the use of robotic systems that are equipped with optical imaging, surgical tools, instruments, and accessories, the surgeries are made easier. Some of the surgical advances that are creating more value and opportunity in the healthcare industry include 3-D high definition endoscope (Multi-Angle Rear-Viewing Endoscopic tool) devices for Brain surgery, Smart surgical glasses (equipped with a video camera and Head-mounted monitor) that act like computers, and can use for live observation of surgeries, surgical robots with artificial intelligence that acts as doctors, and humanoid robots which are used for highly critical surgeries in eye and brain. The other advanced surgical tool is remote robotics, which is used to assist with surgery from any remote location. Therefore, robotic surgery devices are playing an important role in the healthcare industry with their technological advancements and innovations.

Overview Of The Robotic Surgery Devices Market

The robotic surgery devices market consists of sales of robotic systems, instruments, and accessories and services related to the robotic surgery devices market. Robotic surgery devices are advanced surgical devices compared to traditional laparoscopic surgery devices. These devices are used for Minimally Invasive (MI) surgeries in the eye, brain, heart, and other parts of the body. The robotic surgery devices are more cost-effective and introduced to reduce complications, pain, reoperations, etc.

Robotic Surgery Devices Global Market Report 2022 covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product and Service: Robotic systems, Instruments & Accessories, Services

• By Surgery Type: Urological surgery, Gynecological surgery, Orthopedic surgery, Neurosurgery, Other Surgery Types

• By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers

• By Geography: The global robotic surgery devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Intuitive Surgical, Stryker, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, TransEnterix, Mazor Robotics, Medrobotics, Accuray, THINK Surgical, and TINAVI Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

Robotic Surgery Devices Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of robotic surgery devices market. The market report analyzes robotic surgery devices forecast global market size, robotic surgery devices global market growth drivers, robotic surgery devices global market segments, robotic surgery devices global market major players, robotic surgery devices global market growth across geographies, robotic surgery devices global market trends and robotic surgery devices market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The robotic surgery devices market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

