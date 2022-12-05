Point-of-Care Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Global Market Estimated To Grow At 11% Rate

POC Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Point-of-Care Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Point-of-Care Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the POC diagnostics devices and equipment market grew from $24.44 billion in 2021 to $28.28 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The POC diagnostics devices and equipment market size is expected to grow to $42.89 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.0%. The rising incidence of chronic diseases, like diabetes, rheumatism, or cancer is increasing steadily worldwide due to poor lifestyle choices and increasing obesity, thus driving the growth of the POC devices and equipment market.

Key Trends In The Point-of-Care Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Market

Over-the-Counter (OTC) testing is being termed as an important trend driving the growth of the point of care diagnostics market. FDA has approved OTC test kits for cholesterol, fecal occult blood, pregnancy, and HIV/HCV. This method would improve the access to testing and early detection of the disease. These testing kits may generate more revenue than prescription tests over the forecast period due to ease of using the kits, increased home care and self-testing, and a rise in availability and adoption rate.

Overview Of The Point-of-Care Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Market

The POC diagnostics devices and equipment market consists of sales of point-of-care (POC) diagnostics devices and equipment and related services. Point-of-care diagnostics devices and equipment are designed to aid physicians in performing medical diagnostic testing at or near the point of care, for immediate knowledge on diseases or conditions.

Point-of-Care Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Infectious disease testing kits, Cardio metabolic monitoring kits,, Cholesterol testing kits, Pregnancy and fertility tests kits, Tumor/cancer markers, Urinalysis testing kits, Hematology testing kits, Drugs of abuse testing kits, Fecal occult testing kits, Other Types

By End User: Professional diagnostic centers, Hospitals/critical care centers, Outpatient healthcare Setting, Ambulatory care settings, Research laboratories, Home

By Prescription Mode: Prescription-based Testing Devices, Over-The-Counter (OTC) Test

By Geography: The global POC diagnostics devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Siemens Healthineers, Danaher, Beckman Coulter, Becton Dickinson and Company, QIAGEN N.V., Johnson & Johnson, Alere Inc, and BioMerieux.

Point-of-Care Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of POC diagnostics devices and equipment market. The market report analyzes POC diagnostics devices and equipment market size, POC diagnostics devices and equipment market growth drivers, POC diagnostics devices and equipment market segments, POC diagnostics devices and equipment market major players, POC diagnostics devices and equipment market growth across geographies, POC diagnostics devices and equipment market trends and POC diagnostics devices and equipment market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The point-of-care diagnostics devices and equipment market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

