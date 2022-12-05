Construction Lubricants Market Size to Hit USD 16.9 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 4.6 % (2022-2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

With robust growth and flourishing applications across major construction industries the Construction Lubricants Market is anticipated to grow rapidly

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Construction Lubricants Market size is estimated to reach US$16.9 by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Construction lubricants are used to reduce friction between moving parts or surfaces and to improve the efficiency of construction machines and it includes hydraulic fluid, automatic transmission fluid, compressor oil, grease and engine oil. Lubricants are used to reduce friction in construction equipment such as bulldozers, dump trucks, draglines, scrapers and shovels and other heavy machinery. The global expansion of the construction sector is one of the primary reasons driving the growth of the construction lubricants market. The rising need for high-quality lubricants in a variety of construction activities, as well as the growing popularity of synthetic oil-based lubricants due to advantageous qualities such as water solubility, are driving the market growth. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Construction Lubricants Market highlights the following areas -

1. The Asia-Pacific region dominates the Construction Lubricants market size, owing to the region's high economic growth rate and high investment in the construction industry.

2. The expanding construction activities, as well as the upgrading of heavy machinery, are the primary driving factors influencing the construction lubricants market.

3. However, technological developments are limiting market growth by reducing equipment size and lubricant consumption in the construction industry.



Segmental Analysis:

1. Synthetic Oil held a significant share in the Construction Lubricants market share in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027, owing to the extensive characteristics provided by synthetic oil over other base oil types such as mineral oil and bio-based oil.

2. The Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the Construction Lubricants market share in 2021 up to 45%. The fueling demand and growth of construction lubricants in this region are influenced by flourishing demand from construction industries, along with fueling construction activities across APAC.

3. The Commercial held a significant share in the Construction Lubricants market share in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027, owing to the significant use of construction lubricants in the commercial sector. Construction lubricants lower corrosion and friction while increasing the longevity of the machine's moveable elements.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Construction Lubricants Industry are -

1. Royal Dutch Shell

2. ExxonMobil

3. BP

4. Chevron Corporation

5. Total



