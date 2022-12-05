Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Estimated To Grow At 12% Rate

Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022-Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022”, the cancer diagnostics market grew from $17.2 billion in 2021 to $19.18 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The cancer diagnostics market size is expected to grow to $29.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.5%. A high prevalence rate of various types of cancers is a major driver of the cancer diagnostics global market.

Key Trends In The Cancer Diagnostics Market

The AI-based cancer detection system is an emerging trend in the cancer diagnostics market. AI helps in improving the accuracy of image detection in diagnostic processes such as breast cancer and lung cancer diagnostics, by detecting the cancers in early stages. AI also reduces the instances of false positives in lung cancer screening, thus, improving lung cancer detection accuracy.

Overview Of The Cancer Diagnostics Market

The cancer diagnostics market consists of sales of cancer diagnostic devices and equipment. Cancer diagnostic equipment is used to identify biomarkers, proteins, and symptoms to detect a cancerous tumor in the patient.

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Products: Companion Diagnostics, Molecular Diagnostics

By End-User: Cancer Research Institutes, Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, Other End Users

By Method: Biopsy, Endoscopy, Tumor Biomarker Tests, Imaging

By Application: Cervical Cancer, Breast Cancer, Liver Cancer, Blood Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Melanoma, Other Applications

By Geography: The cancer diagnostics global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Abbott, Becton Dickinson and Company, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GE Healthcare Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Accuray, Illumina, Elekta AB, and C.R. BardInc.

