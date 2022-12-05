Global Ventilators Market Key Opportunities And Strategies

Ventilators Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company's "Ventilators Market Report 2022” forecasts the ventilators market to reach a value of $4.12 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The ventilators market share is expected to grow to $6.08 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.2%.

There is an urgent and increased need for ventilators globally.

Ventilators Market Trends

The companies in the ventilator market are increasingly expanding their ventilator production capabilities realizing the current demand due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus that infects the lungs causing pneumonia and other respiratory conditions. The patients affected with the virus suffer from severe pneumonia and lung dysfunction resulting in the need for ventilator support for respiration. For instance, in March 2020, Medtronic, a leading medical device manufacturer increased its ventilator production by 40%. Also, in March 2020, Philips targeted to increase its ventilator production capacity by 4-fold, to meet the rising demand.

Ventilators Market Overview

The ventilator devices market consists of sales of ventilators used in respiratory care for patients with acute or chronic respiratory disorders. The sales consist of revenues generated by establishments that are primarily engaged in the manufacturing of intensive care ventilators (critical care ventilators), neonatal care ventilators, and portable & transportable ventilators.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Intensive Care Unit/Critical Care, Transport/Portable/Ambulatory, Neonatal

• By End-User: Hospitals and Clinics, Home care, Ambulatory Care Centers, Other End Users

• By Interface: Invasive, Non-Invasive

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Philips Healthcare, ResMed, Medtronic, Becton, Dickinson and Company, GE Healthcare, Hamilton Medical, Dräger, Getinge, Smiths Group, and Fisher & Paykel

Ventilators Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides ventilators global market forecast, ventilators global market analysis and in-depth ventilators market research. The market report analyzes ventilators market size, ventilators global market segments, ventilators global market growth drivers, ventilators global market growth across geographies, and ventilators market competitors' revenues and market positioning.



