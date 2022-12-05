Insights Into The Global Next Generation Sequencing Market 2022-2030 Forecast Period

Next Generation Sequencing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Next Generation Sequencing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's "Next Generation Sequencing Market Report 2022” forecasts the next generation sequencing market share to reach a value of $9.22 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The next generation sequencing market is expected to grow to $15.21 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.4%.

The growing number of cases with chronic conditions such as cancer, AIDS, and thalassemia contributed to the growth of the next-generation sequencing market.

Next Generation Sequencing Market Trends

Technological advances are shaping the next-generation sequencing market. Major companies operating in the sequencing industry are focusing on developing technologically advanced solutions for next-generation sequencing. For instance, in 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced hematology-oncology assays for the Ion Torrent Genexus System, which authorize simultaneous analysis of DNA mutations and RNA fusion transcripts in myeloid samples in a single day and also enabled further in which turnaround times for next-generation sequencing (NGS) results could be reduced to less than 24 hours. It also offers researchers the ability to profile 40 DNA targets and 29 fusion driver genes, authorizing observing more than 600 fusion isotypes to recognize biomarkers associated with myeloproliferative neoplasm, acute myeloid leukemia.

Next Generation Sequencing Market Overview

The next-generation sequencing market consists of sales of devices and equipment used in next-generation sequencing and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture next-generation sequencing equipment. Next-generation sequencing (NGS) is the catch-all concept used to describe a variety of different advanced sequencing technologies. Such technologies allow DNA and RNA to be sequenced much faster and cheaper than traditionally used Sanger sequencing, revolutionizing the study of genomics and molecular biology.

Next Generation Sequencing Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Next Generation Sequencing Market Segmentation

• By Product: NextSeq Systems, MiniSeq Systems, NovaSeq Systems, iSeq 100 Systems, Ion PGM Systems, Ion Proton Systems, Ion GeneStudio S5 Systems, PacBio RS II Systems, Sequel Systems, Other Products

• By Technology: Sequencing by Synthesis, Ion Semiconductor Sequencing, Single-molecule Real-time Sequencing, Nanopore Sequencing, Other Sequencing Technologies

• By Application: Diagnostics, Drug Discovery, Other Applications

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Illumina Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, BGI Group, Agilent Technologies Inc., Qiagen N.V., Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Eurofins Scientific, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Pacific Biosciences

The market report analyzes next generation sequencing market size, next generation sequencing market segments, next generation sequencing market growth drivers, next generation sequencing market growth across geographies, and next generation sequencing market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

