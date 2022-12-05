Respiratory Devices and Equipment (Therapeutic) Global Market Estimated To Grow At 10% Rate

Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic) Global Market Report 2022–Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic) Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Respiratory Devices and Equipment (Therapeutic) Global Market Report 2022”, the respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic) market is expected to grow from $16.33 billion in 2021 to $18.03 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic) market is expected to grow to $26.83 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.4%. The increased prevalence of COPD and sleep apnea in the geriatric population is driving the market for therapeutic respiratory devices.

Key Trends In The Respiratory Devices and Equipment (Therapeutic) Market

The companies in the respiratory devices and equipment therapeutic market are increasingly using AI to develop respiratory devices to treat Asthma and COPD. Artificial intelligence supports the development of innovative sensors-equipped inhalers which help patients to track their dosage intake. These sensors are durable and consume less power and help caution the patients by noting the differences or fluctuations in respiration. These are used for both add-on and embedded inhalers. These inhalers with sensors can track data automatically and can alert both the doctors and patients about the health condition of the patients. Also, the companies in developing devices such as AI aided imaging systems and AI aided platforms that will act as voice biomarkers.

Overview Of The Respiratory Devices and Equipment (Therapeutic) Market

The respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic) market consists of sales of respiratory devices and equipment used to treat patients with acute or chronic respiratory disorders such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), chronic bronchitis, asthma, sleep disorders, etc.

Respiratory Devices and Equipment (Therapeutic) Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Nebulizers, Humidifiers, Oxygen Concentrators, Positive Airway Pressure Devices, Ventilators, Capnographs, Gas Analyzers

• By End-User: Homecare settings, Hospitals

• By Technology: HEPA Filter, Electrostatic Filtration, Microsphere Separation, Hollow Fiber Filtration, Other Technologies

• By Geography: The global respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Hamilton Medical AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Smiths Medica, Ge Healthcare, Philips Health Care, Chart Industries, Invacare Corporation, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Resmed, and Dragerwerk AG.

Respiratory Devices and Equipment (Therapeutic) Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic) industry. The market report gives respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic) global market analysis, respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic) global market size, respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic) global market growth drivers, respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic) global market share, respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic) global market segments, respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic) market major players, respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic) market growth across geographies, respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic) market trends and respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic) market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic) market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

