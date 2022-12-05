Micronized Polytetrafluoroethylene Market worth $950 million by 2027 at a growth rate of 6.2% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

the utilization of Micronized Ptfe in the residential, commercial and industrial segments is driving the Micronized Polytetrafluoroethylene Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Micronized Polytetrafluoroethylene Market size is estimated to reach US$950 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Micronized polytetrafluoroethylene or micronized PTFE is a synthetic polymer and belongs to a family of PTFE micronized powders, developed for usage as additives, coatings, inks and others across major industries. Micronized PTFE is significantly utilized in the automotive sector for vehicle anti-corrosion coatings, additives and others, thereby acting as a driving factor in the micronized polytetrafluoroethylene industry. According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Indian automotive domestic sales for passenger vehicles increased from 2,711,457 units in 2020-21 to 3,069,499 units in 2021-22. In addition, massive dominance for paints & coatings applications across major sectors, including transportation, construction and others is fueling its growth scope.The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Micronized Polytetrafluoroethylene Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-pacific dominates the Micronized Polytetrafluoroethylene Market, owing to growth factors such as the flourished base for the automotive sector, growing construction activities and industrialization.

2. The flourishing automotive industry sector across the world is propelling the demand for Micronized Polytetrafluoroethylene for vehicle lubricants, additives, anti-corrosion coatings and others, thereby influencing the growth in the Micronized Polytetrafluoroethylene Market size. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), the total vehicle units produced in 2021 was 82,684,788 as compared to 78,774,320 in 2020.

3. However, the stringent regulations associated with Micronized PTFE act as a challenging factor in the Micronized Polytetrafluoroethylene industry.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The paints & coatings segment held a significant share of the Micronized Polytetrafluoroethylene Market in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Micronized polytetrafluoroethylene has major demand in paints & coatings applications across major industries, including automotive, construction and others.

2. Asia-Pacific dominated the Micronized Polytetrafluoroethylene Market with up to 39% market share in 2021. The lucrative growth scope for micronized polytetrafluoroethylene or PTFE micronized powder in this region is influenced by the rise in automotive production, surging construction activities and urbanization trends.

3.The automotive segment held a significant share of the Micronized Polytetrafluoroethylene Market in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Micronized Polytetrafluoroethylene is widely used in the automotive industry for lubricants, inks, paints & coatings and others due to their excellent wear and tear resistance.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Micronized Polytetrafluoroethylene Industry are -

1. 3M

2. Clariant International Ltd

3. Solvay

4. The Chemours Company

5. BYK-Chemie GmbH.



