Patient Monitoring Devices Market Growth Analysis, Latest Trends and Business Opportunities 2022 to 2026

The Business Research Company's "Patient Monitoring Devices Market Report 2022” forecasts the patient monitoring devices market to reach a value of $23.31 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The patient monitoring devices market is expected to grow to $31.2 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.6%.

The demand for monitoring devices is likely to increase due to the shortage of professionals in the healthcare services industry.

Patient Monitoring Devices Market Trends

Patient monitoring device manufacturers are offering customized MPMs to cater to the growing patient pool. MPMs monitor different health parameters corresponding to patients’ health conditions. For instance, Infinium Medical’s Omni series monitors are preconfigured with ECG, oxygen saturation, non-invasive blood pressure, and temperature trackers. More advanced health measures such as invasive blood pressure, cardiac output, and anaesthetic agent measurement can be added to this device when needed. Custom MPM is predominantly beneficial for tracking the health status of critically ill patients.

Patient Monitoring Devices Market Overview

The patient monitoring devices market consists of sales of patient monitoring devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce patient monitoring devices used in monitoring vital health parameters.

Patient Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Fetal And Neonatal Monitoring Devices, Weight Monitoring And Body Temperature Monitoring Devices And Equipment, Vital Parameter Monitoring Devices And Equipment, Remote Patient Monitoring Devices And Equipment

• By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End Users

• By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

• By Product: Instruments/Equipment, Disposables

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Draegerwerk AG, Cardinal Health, Inc., Masimo, Stryker Corporation, Medtronic Inc., Edwards Lifesciences, Flex Ltd, and Nihon Kohden Corporation

The market report analyzes patient monitoring devices market size, patient monitoring devices market segments, patient monitoring devices market growth drivers, patient monitoring devices market growth across geographies, and patient monitoring devices market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

