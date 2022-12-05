Human Resource (HR) Technology Market Size, Industry Overview, Top Companies, Latest Insights and Forecast 2023-2028

The Human Resource (HR) Technology Market is expected to reach US$ 53.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.08% during 2023-2028.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “𝗛𝘂𝗺𝗮𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲 (𝗛𝗥) 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀, 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲, 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲, 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵, 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟴,” the global human resource (HR) technology market size reached US$ 31.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 53.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.08% during 2023-2028.

𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗛𝘂𝗺𝗮𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲 (𝗛𝗥) 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄:

Human Resource (HR) technology refers to a range of software and hardware solutions that help streamline, automate and execute various administrative operations in organizations. It encompasses a set of computer applications, tools, cloud-based technologies, and digital platforms that automate day-to-day procedures, securely store data, and offer analytical tools to help managers make better strategic decisions. It can be in-house or outsourced. Human resource technology enhances all the aspects of employment within the organization, from the first day of recruitment until the retirement of the employees. Apart from this, HR technology deals with talent acquisition, management of payrolls, compensation, and performance and workforce analytics operations. This, in turn, assists companies in resolving several HR-related compliance issues, mitigating data duplication errors, focusing on revenue-generating activities, and ensuring paperless onboarding while maintaining the information. As a result, human resource technology finds widespread applications across various sectors, such as public, healthcare, travel, transportation, hospitality, information technology (IT), BFSI, etc., across the globe.

𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗛𝘂𝗺𝗮𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲 (𝗛𝗥) 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀:

Rapid digitalization of human resource management (HRM) systems and the introduction of analytics, mobile, and cloud-based technologies are primarily driving the market growth. As compared to conventional HR techniques, these advanced solutions inhibit the occurrence of systemic errors caused by human interference and improve time management and productivity at minimal operational cost. Besides this, the increasing technological innovations that aid in various applications, such as the workforce and talent administration, is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the development of human resource (HR) technology for advertisement, recruitment, interviewing, and assessment activities, owing to the rising working population and complex management methods, is also catalyzing the global market. Additionally, the employment of diverse, complex management practices is supplementing the demand for HR technologies to advertise, assess, interview, and recruit potential employee. Moreover, the large-scale integration of cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) has streamlined with HR system to create staff schedules, estimate changing demand, supervise several administrative functions, attend meetings, and match workers to workloads, is fueling the market growth. Besides this, the widespread adoption of the work-from-home (WFH) model and full-time remote work post-COVID-19 pandemic and the uptake of a goal-oriented model in workforce operations are positively stimulating the market growth.

𝗛𝘂𝗺𝗮𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲 (𝗛𝗥) 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟴 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲 𝗪𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀:

The competitive landscape of the human resource (HR) technology market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

𝗦𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘀𝗲 𝗸𝗲𝘆 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲:

• SAP

• Workday

• ADP

• Oracle

• Microsoft

• Kronos Incorporated

• Ultimate Software

• SumTotal Systems

• IBM

• Ceridian

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

The report has segmented the global human resource (HR) technology market on the basis of application, type, end-use industry, company size and region.

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

• Talent Management

• Payroll Management

• Performance Management

• Workforce Management

• Recruitment

• Others

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲:

• Inhouse

• Outsourced

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗘𝗻𝗱-𝗨𝘀𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆:

• TTH (Travel, Transportation, Hospitality)

• Public Sector

• Health Care

• Information Technology

• BFSI (Banking, Financial services, and Insurance)

• Others

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝘆 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲:

• Less than 1k Employees

• 1k -5k Employees

• Greater than 5k Employees

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟴)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

